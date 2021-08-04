AYRO to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, and Provide Corporate Update

Conference Call to be held Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

AUSTIN, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AYRO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AYRO) (“AYRO” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of light-duty, short-haul, and last-mile delivery electric vehicles (EVs), announces that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 11, before the market open.

Rod Keller, CEO and Curt Smith, CFO will also host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should dial 1-833-953-2436 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5765 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the AYRO, Inc. conference call.

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast that can be accessed at https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=VHahxpvO or via the Company’s website at https://ir.ayro.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

The webcast replay will be available until November 11, 2021, and can be accessed through the above links. A telephonic replay will be available until August 25, 2021, by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 10159382.

About AYRO, Inc.

Texas-based AYRO, Inc. engineers and manufactures purpose-built electric vehicles to enable sustainable fleets. With rapid, customizable deployments that meet specific buyer needs, AYRO’s agile EVs are an eco-friendly microdistribution alternative to gasoline vehicles. The AYRO Club Car Current is the only zero-emission, light duty EV known to AYRO that can be optimized for the needs of any sustainable fleet. AYRO innovates with speed, discipline, and agility and was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs, investors, and executives with a passion for creating sustainable urban electric vehicle solutions for micromobility. For more information, visit: www.ayro.com.