ARDELYX INVESTIGATION: Block & Leviton Investigates Ardelyx for Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

On July 19, 2021, Ardelyx announced that it had received a letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on July 13, 2021 regarding the FDA's review of Ardelyx's New Drug Application ("NDA") for Tenapanor for the control of serum phosphorus in patients on dialysis for chronic kidney disease. In the letter, the FDA identified deficiencies that "preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time". The FDA denied Ardelyx's request for a meeting to discuss the deficiencies. Analysts reacted negatively, with Piper Sandler and Wedbush downgrading ARDX and lowering their price targets. A Piper Sandler analyst commented: "We struggle to see a path forward for Tenapanor."

Ardelyx's shares fell significantly in intraday trading on July 20, 2021. Shares are down approximately 75% from their July 19, 2021 closing price of $7.70, trading well below $2.00 per share on July 20, 2021.

Block & Leviton is investigating the potential filing of a securities class action lawsuit to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

