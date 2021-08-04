Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Reports Second Quarter Results

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (“Landmark,” the “Partnership,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (Nasdaq: LMRK) today announced its second quarter financial results.



Highlights

Rental revenue of $17.6 million, a 27% increase year-over-year;

Net income attributable to common unitholders of $0.09 and Funds From Operations (FFO) of $0.35 per diluted unit;

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) of $0.38 per diluted unit, a 15% increase year-over-year;

On June 2 nd , an affiliate of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG), completed its acquisition of Landmark Dividend LLC, the Partnership’s sponsor, and now owns and controls the general partner;

, an affiliate of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG), completed its acquisition of Landmark Dividend LLC, the Partnership’s sponsor, and now owns and controls the general partner; As of June 30 th , 235 digital kiosks deployed within the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (“DART”) network; and

, 235 digital kiosks deployed within the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (“DART”) network; and A quarterly distribution of $0.20 per common unit.

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Rental revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $17.6 million, an increase of 27% compared to the second quarter of 2020. Net income attributable to common unitholders per diluted unit in the second quarter of 2021 was $0.09, compared to $0.61 in the second quarter of 2020. Results from the second quarter of 2020 included income from discontinued operations of $14.9 million, net of tax. FFO for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.35 per diluted unit, compared to $0.19 in the second quarter of 2020. AFFO per diluted unit, which excludes certain items including unrealized gains and losses on our interest rate hedges and foreign currency transaction gains and losses, was $0.38 in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $0.33 in the second quarter of 2020.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Partnership reported rental revenue of $34.9 million compared to $27.7 million during the six months ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, we generated net income of $11.4 million compared to $17.3 million during the six months ended June 30, 2020. Net income attributable to common unitholders for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $0.20 per diluted unit compared to $0.43 per diluted unit for the six months ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, we generated FFO of $0.71 per diluted unit and AFFO of $0.74 per diluted unit, compared to FFO of $0.20 per diluted unit and AFFO of $0.66 per diluted unit during the six months ended June 30, 2020.

“The Partnership delivered another solid quarter of operating and financial results,” said Tim Brazy, Chief Executive Officer of the Partnership’s general partner. “The opportunistic acquisitions completed during 2020, along with growing cash flows from our portfolio, contributed to strong year-over-year growth in AFFO.”

Quarterly Distributions

On July 23, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Partnership’s general partner declared a distribution of $0.20 per common unit, or $0.80 per common unit on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The distribution is payable on August 13, 2021 to common unitholders of record as of August 3, 2021.

On July 22, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Partnership’s general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4375 per Series C preferred unit, which is payable on August 16, 2021 to Series C preferred unitholders of record as of August 2, 2021.

On July 22, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Partnership’s general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.49375 per Series B preferred unit, which is payable on August 16, 2021 to Series B preferred unitholders of record as of August 2, 2021.

On June 18, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Partnership’s general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.5000 per Series A preferred unit, which was paid on July 15, 2021 to Series A preferred unitholders of record as of July 1, 2021.

Capital and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2021, the Partnership had $223.2 million of outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility (the “Facility”), and approximately $226.8 million of undrawn borrowing capacity under the Facility, subject to compliance with certain covenants.

Recent Acquisitions

Year-to-date through June 30, 2021, the Partnership acquired a total of 4 assets for total consideration of approximately $1.6 million.

General and Administrative Reimbursement Agreement Expiration

Under the second amendment to our Omnibus Agreement, dated as of January 30, 2019, among other things, the Partnership is required to reimburse our general partner and its affiliates for expenses related to certain general and administrative services that our sponsor provides to us in support of our business, subject to a quarterly cap of 3% of the Partnership’s consolidated revenue during the current calendar quarter. The cap on expense reimbursement will last until the earlier of: (i) the date on which the Partnership’s consolidated revenue for the immediately preceding four consecutive fiscal quarters (in the aggregate) exceeds $120,000,000 and (ii) November 19, 2021. Our sponsor has informed us that it intends to let the cap expire on November 19, 2021 and will seek reimbursement for costs and expenses it incurs for services provided to the Partnership.



About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

The Partnership owns and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets that the Partnership leases to companies in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

FFO, is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. We calculate FFO in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trust (“NAREIT”). FFO represents net income (loss) excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization expense, real estate related impairment charges, gains (or losses) on real estate transactions, adjustments for unconsolidated joint venture, and distributions to preferred unitholders and noncontrolling interests.

FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies. FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the Partnership's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure. The Partnership's computation of FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs.

Adjusted Funds from Operations (“AFFO”) is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net income in accordance with GAAP. AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the Partnership’s performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the Partnership's performance. The Partnership’s computation of AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating AFFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. We calculate AFFO by starting with FFO and adjusting for general and administrative expense reimbursement, acquisition-related expenses, unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives, straight line rent adjustments, unit-based compensation, amortization of deferred loan costs and discount on secured notes, deferred income tax expense, amortization of above and below market rents, loss on early extinguishment of debt, repayments of receivables, adjustments for investment in unconsolidated joint venture, adjustments for drop-down assets and foreign currency transaction gain (loss). The GAAP measures most directly comparable to FFO and AFFO is net income.

We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and we define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before unrealized and realized gain or loss on derivatives, loss on early extinguishment of debt, gain or loss on sale of real property interests, straight line rent adjustments, amortization of above and below market rents, impairments, acquisition-related expenses, unit-based compensation, repayments of investments in receivables, foreign currency transaction gain (loss), adjustments for investment in unconsolidated joint venture and the capital contribution to fund our general and administrative expense reimbursement. We believe that to understand our performance further, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should be compared with our reported net income (loss) and net cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP supplemental financial measures that management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess:

our operating performance as compared to other publicly traded limited partnerships, without regard to historical cost basis or, in the case of Adjusted EBITDA, financing methods;

the ability of our business to generate sufficient cash to support our decision to make distributions to our unitholders;

our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and

the viability of acquisitions and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities.

We believe that the presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides information useful to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are net income (loss) and net cash provided by operating activities. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP net income (loss), net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA has important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income (loss) and net cash provided by operating activities, and these measures may vary from those of other companies. You should not consider EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. As a result, because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented below may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility. For a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, please see the “Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA” table below.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

Consolidated Statements of Operations

In thousands, except per unit data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Rental revenue $ 17,570 $ 13,844 $ 34,854 $ 27,665 Expenses Property operating 1,066 354 1,778 863 General and administrative 951 1,223 2,432 2,711 Acquisition-related 38 86 126 91 Depreciation and amortization 5,112 4,301 9,792 7,903 Impairments 27 102 27 184 Total expenses 7,194 6,066 14,155 11,752 Other income and expenses Interest and other income 160 96 229 271 Interest expense (4,882 ) (4,393 ) (9,868 ) (8,691 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — — (2,231 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives 193 (481 ) 1,317 (6,684 ) Equity income (loss) from unconsolidated joint venture (401 ) 687 (1,090 ) 837 Gain on sale of real property interests 110 — 110 — Total other income and expenses (4,820 ) (4,091 ) (9,302 ) (16,498 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax expense (benefit) 5,556 3,687 11,397 (585 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 110 (90 ) — (335 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations 5,446 3,777 11,397 (250 ) Income from discontinued operations, net of tax — 14,856 — 17,511 Net income 5,446 18,633 11,397 17,261 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 8 8 16 16 Net income attributable to limited partners 5,438 18,625 11,381 17,245 Less: Distributions to preferred unitholders (3,060 ) (3,037 ) (6,120 ) (6,097 ) Less: Accretion of Series C preferred units (96 ) (96 ) (190 ) (193 ) Net income attributable to common unitholders $ 2,282 $ 15,492 $ 5,071 $ 10,955 Income (loss) from continuing operations per common unit Common units – basic $ 0.09 $ 0.02 $ 0.20 $ (0.26 ) Common units – diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.02 $ 0.20 $ (0.26 ) Net income per common unit Common units – basic $ 0.09 $ 0.61 $ 0.20 $ 0.43 Common units – diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.61 $ 0.20 $ 0.43 Weighted average common units outstanding Common units – basic 25,489 25,476 25,489 25,468 Common units – diluted 25,489 25,476 25,489 25,468 Other Data Total leased tenant sites (end of period) 1,992 1,814 1,992 1,814 Total available tenant sites (end of period) 2,097 1,922 2,097 1,922





Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

Consolidated Balance Sheets

In thousands, except per unit data

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Land $ 117,915 $ 117,421 Real property interests 685,349 671,468 Construction in progress 42,764 44,787 Total land and real property interests 846,028 833,676 Accumulated depreciation and amortization of real property interests (72,230 ) (63,474 ) Land and net real property interests 773,798 770,202 Investments in receivables, net 4,850 5,101 Investment in unconsolidated joint venture 59,310 60,880 Cash and cash equivalents 11,902 10,447 Restricted cash 2,967 3,195 Rent receivables 3,839 4,016 Due from Landmark and affiliates 1,060 1,337 Deferred loan costs, net 2,915 3,567 Deferred rent receivable 2,421 1,818 Derivative assets 369 — Other intangible assets, net 18,318 19,417 Right-of-use asset, net 10,425 10,716 Other assets 4,171 4,082 Total assets $ 896,345 $ 894,778 Liabilities and equity Revolving credit facility $ 223,200 $ 214,200 Secured notes, net 277,207 279,677 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 5,223 6,732 Other intangible liabilities, net 5,380 6,081 Operating lease liability 8,669 8,818 Finance lease liability 74 — Prepaid rent 5,862 4,446 Derivative liabilities 2,487 3,435 Total liabilities 528,102 523,389 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine equity Series C cumulative redeemable convertible preferred units, 1,982,700 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 48,092 47,902 Equity Series A cumulative redeemable preferred units, 1,788,843 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 41,850 41,850 Series B cumulative redeemable preferred units 2,628,932 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 63,014 63,014 Common units, 25,488,992 and 25,478,042 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 371,196 376,201 General Partner (157,623 ) (159,070 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,513 1,291 Total limited partners' equity 319,950 323,286 Noncontrolling interests 201 201 Total equity 320,151 323,487 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity $ 896,345 $ 894,778





Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

Real Property Interest Table

Available Tenant Sites (1) Leased Tenant Sites Real Property Interest Number of

Infrastructure

Locations (1) Number Average

Remaining

Property

Interest

(Years) Number Average

Remaining

Lease

Term

(Years) (2) Tenant Site

Occupancy

Rate (3) Average

Monthly

Effective

Rent

Per Tenant

Site (4)(5) Quarterly

Rental

Revenue (6)

(In thousands) Percentage

of Quarterly

Rental

Revenue (6) Tenant Lease Assignment with Underlying Easement Wireless Communication 693 896 75.5 (7) 844 34.3 $ 5,265 30 % Digital Infrastructure 1 1 99.0 (7) 1 8.2 450 3 % Outdoor Advertising 567 854 80.8 (7) 827 15.1 3,378 20 % Renewable Power Generation 15 47 28.7 (7) 47 33.4 651 4 % Subtotal 1,276 1,798 73.1 (7) 1,719 26.2 $ 9,744 57 % Tenant Lease Assignment only (8) Wireless Communication 116 170 44.5 148 16.2 $ 1,053 6 % Outdoor Advertising 33 36 60.8 34 12.0 214 1 % Renewable Power Generation 6 6 46.1 6 24.0 58 — % Subtotal 155 212 47.3 188 15.7 $ 1,325 7 % Tenant Lease on Fee Simple Wireless Communication 18 29 99.0 (7) 27 26.0 $ 211 1 % Digital Infrastructure 13 13 99.0 (7) 13 23.9 4,450 25 % Outdoor Advertising 26 28 99.0 (7) 28 6.1 224 1 % Renewable Power Generation 14 17 99.0 (7) 17 28.0 1,616 9 % Subtotal 71 87 99.0 (7) 85 19.8 $ 6,501 36 % Total 1,502 2,097 68.6 (9) 1,992 24.8 $ 17,570 100 % Aggregate Portfolio Wireless Communication 827 1,095 66.5 1,019 31.5 93 % $ 2,052 $ 6,529 37 % Digital Infrastructure 14 14 99.0 14 22.8 100 % 116,346 4,900 28 % Outdoor Advertising 626 918 72.1 889 14.7 97 % 1,954 3,816 22 % Renewable Power Generation 35 70 34.7 70 29.7 100 % 11,074 2,325 13 % Total 1,502 2,097 68.6 (9) 1,992 24.8 95 % $ 3,285 $ 17,570 100 %





(1) “Available Tenant Sites” means the number of individual sites that could be leased. For example, if we have an easement on a single rooftop, on which three different tenants can lease space from us, this would be counted as three “tenant sites,” and all three tenant sites would be at a single infrastructure location with the same address. (2) Assumes the exercise of all remaining renewal options of tenant leases. Assuming no exercise of renewal options, the average remaining lease terms for our wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, renewable power generation and total portfolio as of June 30, 2021 were 2.3, 8.8, 6.6, 16.3 and 4.4 years, respectively. (3) Represents the number of leased tenant sites divided by the number of available tenant sites. (4) Occupancy and average monthly effective rent per tenant site are shown only on an aggregate portfolio basis by industry. (5) Represents total monthly revenue excluding the impact of amortization of above and below market lease intangibles divided by the number of leased tenant sites. (6) Represents GAAP rental revenue recognized under existing tenant leases for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Excludes interest income on receivables. (7) Fee simple ownership and perpetual easements are shown as having a term of 99 years for purposes of calculating the average remaining term. (8) Reflects “springing lease agreements” whereby the cancellation or nonrenewal of a tenant lease entitles us to enter into a new ground lease with the property owner (up to the full property interest term) and a replacement tenant lease. The remaining lease assignment term is, therefore, equal to or longer than the remaining lease term. Also represents properties for which the “springing lease” feature has been exercised and has been replaced by a lease for the remaining lease term. (9) Excluding perpetual ownership rights, the average remaining property interest term on our tenant sites is approximately 60 years.





Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

Reconciliation of Funds from Operations (FFO) and Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)

In thousands, except per unit data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 (1) 2021 2020 (1) Net income $ 5,446 $ 18,633 $ 11,397 $ 17,261 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization expense 5,112 4,547 9,792 8,439 Impairments 27 102 27 184 Gain on sale of real property interests, net of income taxes (110 ) (15,723 ) (110 ) (15,723 ) Adjustments for investment in unconsolidated joint venture 1,430 292 3,025 1,083 Distributions to preferred unitholders (3,060 ) (3,037 ) (6,120 ) (6,097 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (8 ) (8 ) (16 ) (16 ) FFO attributable to common unitholders $ 8,837 $ 4,806 $ 17,995 $ 5,131 Adjustments: General and administrative expense reimbursement (2) 509 929 1,447 2,030 Acquisition-related expenses 38 117 126 432 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives (193 ) 1,192 (1,317 ) 8,483 Straight line rent adjustments (216 ) 208 (422 ) 377 Unit-based compensation — — 120 120 Amortization of deferred loan costs and discount on secured notes 630 616 1,248 1,205 Amortization of above- and below-market rents, net (239 ) (245 ) (470 ) (481 ) Deferred income tax (expense) benefit 56 (9 ) (91 ) (308 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — — 2,231 Repayments of receivables 139 101 251 243 Adjustments for investment in unconsolidated joint venture 44 39 80 77 Foreign currency transaction gain — 728 — (2,635 ) AFFO attributable to common unitholders $ 9,605 $ 8,482 $ 18,967 $ 16,905 FFO per common unit - diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.19 $ 0.71 $ 0.20 AFFO per common unit - diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.33 $ 0.74 $ 0.66 Weighted average common units outstanding - diluted 25,489 25,476 25,489 25,468





(1) Amounts include the effects that are reported in discontinued operations. (2) Under the omnibus agreement with Landmark, we agreed to reimburse Landmark for expenses related to certain general and administrative services that Landmark will provide to us in support of our business, subject to a quarterly cap equal to 3% of our revenue during the current calendar quarter. This cap on expenses will last until the earlier to occur of: (i) the date on which our revenue for the immediately preceding four consecutive fiscal quarters exceeds $120 million and (ii) November 19, 2021. The full amount of general and administrative expenses incurred will be reflected in our income statements, and to the extent such general and administrative expenses exceed the cap amount, the amount of such excess will be reimbursed by Landmark and reflected in our financial statements as a capital contribution from Landmark rather than as a reduction of our general and administrative expenses, except for expenses that would otherwise be allocated to us, which are not included in our general and administrative expenses.





Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

In thousands

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 (1) 2021 2020 (1) Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income Net income (loss) $ 5,446 $ 18,633 $ 11,397 $ 17,261 Interest expense 4,882 4,631 9,868 9,332 Depreciation and amortization expense 5,112 4,547 9,792 8,439 Income tax expense 110 160 — 103 EBITDA $ 15,550 $ 27,971 $ 31,057 $ 35,135 Impairments 27 102 27 184 Acquisition-related 38 117 126 432 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives (193 ) 1,192 (1,317 ) 8,483 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — — 2,231 (Gain) loss on sale of real property interests (110 ) (15,723 ) (110 ) (15,723 ) Unit-based compensation — — 120 120 Straight line rent adjustments (216 ) 208 (422 ) 377 Amortization of above- and below-market rents, net (239 ) (245 ) (470 ) (481 ) Repayments of investments in receivables 139 101 251 243 Adjustments for investment in unconsolidated joint venture 2,120 996 4,404 2,490 Foreign currency transaction gain — 728 — (2,635 ) Deemed capital contribution to fund general and administrative expense reimbursement(2) 509 929 1,447 2,030 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,625 $ 16,376 $ 35,113 $ 32,886 Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities Net cash provided by operating activities $ 10,882 $ 10,633 $ 23,336 $ 20,096 Unit-based compensation — — (120 ) (120 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives 193 (1,192 ) 1,317 (8,483 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — — (2,231 ) Depreciation and amortization expense (5,112 ) (4,547 ) (9,792 ) (8,439 ) Amortization of above- and below-market rents, net 239 245 470 481 Amortization of deferred loan costs and discount on secured notes (630 ) (616 ) (1,248 ) (1,205 ) Impairments (27 ) (102 ) (27 ) (184 ) Gain (loss) on sale of real property interests 110 15,723 110 15,723 Adjustment for uncollectible accounts — (68 ) — (150 ) Equity income (loss) from unconsolidated joint venture (401 ) 687 (1,090 ) 837 Distributions of earnings from unconsolidated joint venture — (250 ) (479 ) (925 ) Foreign currency transaction gain — (728 ) — 2,635 Working capital changes 192 (1,152 ) (1,080 ) (774 ) Net income (loss) $ 5,446 $ 18,633 $ 11,397 $ 17,261 Interest expense 4,882 4,631 9,868 9,332 Depreciation and amortization expense 5,112 4,547 9,792 8,439 Income tax expense 110 160 — 103 EBITDA $ 15,550 $ 27,971 $ 31,057 $ 35,135 Less: Gain on sale of real property interests (110 ) (15,723 ) (110 ) (15,723 ) Unrealized gain on derivatives (193 ) — (1,317 ) — Straight line rent adjustment (216 ) — (422 ) — Amortization of above- and below-market rents, net (239 ) (245 ) (470 ) (481 ) Foreign currency transaction gain — — — (2,635 ) Add: Impairments 27 102 27 184 Acquisition-related 38 117 126 432 Unrealized loss on derivatives — 1,192 — 8,483 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — — 2,231 Unit-based compensation — — 120 120 Straight line rent adjustment — 208 — 377 Repayments of investments in receivables 139 101 251 243 Adjustments for investment in unconsolidated joint venture 2,120 996 4,404 2,490 Foreign currency transaction loss — 728 — — Deemed capital contribution to fund general and administrative expense reimbursement (2) 509 929 1,447 2,030 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,625 $ 16,376 $ 35,113 $ 32,886



