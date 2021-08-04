Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Markets 2021-2031: Emergence of Advanced Stabilization Products / Regulated vs. Multimodal / Novel Targets / New Applications

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: Focus on Product, End User, Region/Country Data and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market to Reach $5,010.3 Million by 2031

The report found the nucleic acid isolation and purification market to be one of the growing markets, which is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% during the forecast period, 2021-2031.

The nucleic acid isolation and purification market growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers in this market, such as growing number of genetic tests, increasing demand for reliable next-generation sequencing (NGS) results, rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing research funding in the field of molecular biology, and increase in awareness and acceptance of personalized medicine on a global level. However, genomic data protection, high cost of automated instruments, and rigid regulatory standards are some of the factors expected to retrain the market growth.



The market is favored by the increased research activities based on next-generation sequencing-based technologies. The consumable segment has been segmented to into DNA and RNA sample type, among which RNA sample type is expected to growth at a highest CAGR of 7.70% during the forecast period 2021-2031. This increase is mainly attributed to the large number of research and development being conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically considering viral RNA sample.



Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, end users, and region. The kits segment is further segment into DNA and RNA, to gain holistic view of the industry. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.



4.3 Market Size and Growth Potential, $Million, 2020-2031

4.3.1 North America

4.3.2 Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

4.3.4 Latin America

4.4 Market Attractiveness: Macro and Micro Factor Analysis

4.5 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market

4.6 Market Dynamics

4.7 Impact Analysis

4.8 Market Drivers

4.8.1 Growing Number of Genetic Tests

4.8.2 Increasing Demand for Reliable Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Results

4.8.3 Rise in the Prevalence of Infectious Disease

4.8.4 Rise in the Field of Microbial Sequencing

4.8.5 Increasing Research Funding in the Field of Molecular Biology

4.8.6 Increase in Awareness and Acceptance of Personalized Medicines on a Global Level

4.8.7 Decreasing Cost of Sequencing

4.9 Market Restraints

4.9.1 Genomic Data Protection

4.9.2 High Cost of Automated Instruments

4.9.3 Rigid Regulatory Standards

4.1 Market Opportunities

4.10.1 Evolution of Biobanking in Healthcare

4.10.2 Capitalizing on the High Prevalence of Genetic Disorders

4.10.3 Growth in Emerging Nations

4.10.4 Massive Scope for Adoption of NGS-based Genetic Tests in Emerging Markets



5 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: Industry Insights

5.1 Key Developments

5.1.1 Product Launches and Enhancements

5.1.2 Collaborations and Agreements

5.1.3 Acquisitions

5.1.4 Business Expansions

5.2 Industry Trends

5.2.1 Emergence of Advanced Stabilization Products

5.2.2 Regulated vs. Multimodal Analysis

5.2.3 Novel Targets for Isolation and Purification

5.2.4 Exploring New Applications

5.2.5 Other Key Trends



6 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: End User and Pricing Analysis

6.1 Satisfaction Level of Different Instruments (by Brand)

6.2 Pricing Analysis of Preferred Instruments

6.3 Pricing Analysis - Accessories and Components

6.4 Pricing Analysis - Consumables



7 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market (by Product), $Million, 2020-2031

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Consumables

7.3 Instruments



8 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Kits Market, $Million, 2020-2031

8.1 By Workflow

8.2 By Analyte



9 DNA Isolation and Purification Kits Market, (by Source Type) $Million, 2020-2031

9.1 Cell-Free

9.1.1 By Sample

9.1.2 By Application

9.2 Genomic

9.2.1 Blood

9.2.2 Body Fluids

9.2.3 Buccal

9.2.4 Cell/Cultured Cell

9.2.5 FFPE

9.2.6 Forensic

9.2.7 Plant

9.2.8 Saliva/Swab

9.2.9 Serum/Plasma

9.2.10 Tissue

9.2.11 Stool, Urine, and Other Samples

9.3 Microbe

9.3.1 Bacterial

9.3.2 Fungus

9.3.3 Yeast

9.3.4 Other Sources

9.4 Plasmid

9.4.1 GigaPrep

9.4.2 MaxiPrep

9.4.3 MegaPrep

9.4.4 MidiPrep

9.4.5 MiniPrep

9.5 Viral



10 RNA Isolation and Purification Kits Market (by Source Type) $Million, 2020-2031

10.1 Genomic RNA

10.1.1 Blood

10.1.2 Body Fluids

10.1.3 Cell/Cultured Cell

10.1.4 FFPE

10.1.5 Plant

10.1.6 Saliva/Swab

10.1.7 Serum/Plasma

10.1.8 Tissue

10.1.9 Urine

10.1.10 Others

10.2 Microbial RNA

10.2.1 Bacteria

10.2.2 Yeast

10.2.3 Fungus

10.2.4 Others

10.3 Viral RNA

10.4 Cell-Free RNA

10.4.1 Serum/Plasma

10.4.2 Others



11 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Consumables Market (by Technology), $Million, 2020-2031

11.1 Silica-Based

11.2 Magnetic Particle Technology

11.3 Other Technologies



12 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Consumables Market (by Downstream Applications), $Million, 2020-2031

12.1 PCR

12.2 qPCR

12.3 NGS

12.4 Cloning

12.5 Microarray

12.6 Blotting Techniques

12.7 Other Applications



13 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Consumables Market (by End User), $Million, 2020-2031

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Academic Research Institutes and Laboratories

13.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

13.4 Contract Research Organizations

13.5 Applied Testing

13.6 Clinical Diagnostic Centers



14 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Consumables Market (by Region)



15 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Instrument Market

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Instrument Market (by Workflow)

15.3 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Instrument Market (by Technology)

15.4 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Instrument Market (by Throughput)

15.5 Quality Control/Quantification Instruments (by Technology)

15.6 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Instrument Market (by End User)



16 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Share Analysis (Regional and Global)

16.2 Growth Share Matrix by End User

16.3 Growth Share Matrix by Region

16.4 Growth Share Matrix by Products



17 Strategic Recommendations

17.1 Key Takeaways

17.2 Gap Analysis

17.3 Business Expansion Opportunity Mapping

17.4 Investment Opportunities

17.5 SWOT Analysis

17.6 Propitious Strategies to Succeed in Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market



