Object Management Group Systems Modeling Certification Tests Available Online

BOSTON, MA, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the international technology standards organization Object Management Group® (OMG®) announced that its popular systems modeling certification exams are available online (virtually) at Pearson OnVUE.

“Developers who can prove they have model-based systems engineering expertise demonstrate their ability to participate in or lead real-world engineering analysis and design projects,” said Dr. Richard Soley, Chairman and CEO, OMG. “We’re making it easier than ever for practitioners to take OMG systems modeling certification courses by offering them online or in person. OMG certification makes developers credible to clients, employers, and the IT community.”

OMG offers certification for the following:

Professionals can take the tests virtually, online at Pearson OnVUE , or at one of Pearson VUE’s testing centers worldwide. OMG provides digital certificates to practitioners once they pass an exam.

About OMG

The Object Management Group® (OMG®) is an international, open membership, not-for-profit technology standards consortium representing government, industry, and academia. OMG Task Forces develop enterprise integration standards for a wide range of technologies and industries. OMG's modeling standards enable powerful visual design, execution, and maintenance of software and other processes. Visit www.omg.org for more information.

