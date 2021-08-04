Object Management Group Systems Modeling Certification Tests Available Online

BOSTON, MA, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the international technology standards organization Object Management Group® (OMG®) announced that its popular systems modeling certification exams are available online (virtually) at Pearson OnVUE.
“Developers who can prove they have model-based systems engineering expertise demonstrate their ability to participate in or lead real-world engineering analysis and design projects,” said Dr. Richard Soley, Chairman and CEO, OMG. “We’re making it easier than ever for practitioners to take OMG systems modeling certification courses by offering them online or in person. OMG certification makes developers credible to clients, employers, and the IT community.”
OMG offers certification for the following:
- OMG Certified Expert in Business Processing Modeling Notation (BPMN™) –The exams validate that a practitioner can model and analyze business processes in business or technical areas and are available in fundamental, intermediate, and advanced levels.
- OMG-Certified Systems Modeling Professional™ (SysML®) – These exams validate an individual’s breadth and depth of systems knowledge, including SysML and Model-Based Systems Engineering proficiency in four levels: model user, model builder fundamental, model builder intermediate, and model builder advanced.
- OMG-Certified Unified Modeling Language (UML®) Professional – This exam validates an individual's knowledge and usage of UML and is available in foundational, intermediate, and advanced levels.
Professionals can take the tests virtually, online at Pearson OnVUE, or at one of Pearson VUE’s testing centers worldwide. OMG provides digital certificates to practitioners once they pass an exam.
About OMG
The Object Management Group® (OMG®) is an international, open membership, not-for-profit technology standards consortium representing government, industry, and academia. OMG Task Forces develop enterprise integration standards for a wide range of technologies and industries. OMG's modeling standards enable powerful visual design, execution, and maintenance of software and other processes. Visit www.omg.org for more information.
Note to editors: Object Management Group and OMG are registered trademarks of the Object Management Group. For a listing of all OMG trademarks, visit https://www.omg.org/legal/tm_list.htm. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.