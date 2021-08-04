Williams Esports Professional Driver Kuba Brzeziński Joins ESE as Digital Motorsports Advisor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (“we”, “ESE”, or the “Company”) (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kuba Brzeziński as a digital motorsports advisor to ESE.



Mr. Brzeziński is a professional digital motorsports driver with Williams Esports, one of the world’s leading simracing organizations that competes in Formula 1® Esports Series, Formula E Accelerate, ESL MAPFRE, eWTCR, Le Mans Esports, GT Pro and FIA Gran Turismo Championships. Mr. Brzeziński joined Williams in early 2019.

Mr. Brzeziński began simracing in 2010 and is now considered one of the top esports drivers in the world, mainly competing in rFactor 2 and RaceRoom. Mr. Brzeziński also brings digital motorsports to the masses via his YouTube channel - Formula 7, where he regularly streams with his Williams Esports teammate Nikodem Wiśniewski.

In 2020, Mr. Brzeziński and his team won Virtual 24h of Le Mans – one of the largest simracing events in history, in which race teams were composed of two simracers and two professional drivers. The event was broadcasted in 57 countries on Eurosport and official Le Mans channels and featured 200 drivers from 37 countries. Driving stars including Fernando Alonso, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris were among Mr. Brzeziński’s competitors.

In 2019, Mr. Brzeziński was crowned champion at the WTCR Esports tournament held in Kuala Lumpur. His other major achievements include ESL MAPFRE S2, VEC Endurance (LMP1) and Fanatec Sebring 12h championships, he was a runner up in the V10R League S1 and he participated in GT Academy.

As an Advisor to ESE, Kuba Brzeziński will be responsible for managing digital motorsports tournaments organized for ESE clients. He will be involved in business development for ESE with a focus on digital motorsports and the automotive sector. His expertise will be utilized to create digital motorsports strategies for ESE in cooperation with FIA and Kantar. Overall, ESE believes this will help accelerate the Company’s growth in the simracing sector.

With this addition, ESE is expanding its team in digital motorsports - one of the fastest growing branches of gaming and esports.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kuba to the ESE family. Adding operational talent has always been a key focus for ESE and an integral part to our growth plans. Bringing on a talent like Kuba, who is one of the top simracers in the world and an active racer for Williams esports, is an exciting milestone for the Company,” said Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE.

About Williams Racing

Williams is one of the world’s leading Formula One teams. It exists purely to race in the top echelon of motor racing, where it’s been winning grands prix for more than three decades. The Williams name has been synonymous with top-level motorsport since the 1960s. Williams Esports, owned by Williams Racing, is a roster of elite gamers that represent Williams, racing in series and events on multiple platforms during the year.

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. ESE consists of multiple assets and world-class operators in the gaming and esports industries. Capabilities include but are not limited to: physical infrastructure, broadcasting, global distribution for gaming and esports-related content, advertising, sponsorship support, and a growing esports team franchise, K1CK Esports. ESE is focused on bridging Europe, Asia and North America. | www.ese.gg

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, comments with respect to Mr. Brzeziński’s new role with ESE and his expected contributions to the Company and its growth strategy. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE ESE Entertainment Inc.

For further information about ESE, please contact:

Daniel Mogil, Investor Relations

investors@esegaming.com

647-492-1535