AUDIENCEX Announces Self-Service Offering Powered by MediaMath’s DSP Technology

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUDIENCEX , the largest independent trading desk built for performance marketers and agencies, announced today an integration with MediaMath that will offer mid-tier agencies and brands self-serve access to MediaMath’s industry-leading demand-side platform (DSP), with no monthly minimums.



The MediaMath DSP offers powerful off-the-shelf and custom capabilities for brands to reach and influence customers and prospects across every screen. This new collaboration will offer expanded access for agencies and businesses - both in the U.S. and Canada - looking to fully deploy their own programmatic solution, while also receiving access to MediaMath beta products and opportunities.

“With the rapid growth of digital advertising, performance marketers need more nimble solutions that enable them to autonomously decide the best inventory for their marketing spend,” said Wilson Schaser, Director, Client Services at MediaMath. “Especially considering the ever-evolving landscape and the inevitable phasing out of third-party cookies, brands need smart, scalable targeting solutions to reach their customers, maintain consumer privacy and protect their brands.”

To complement this self-serve DSP access, AUDIENCEX offers a unified solution for search and social that integrates seamlessly with any programmatic initiative, along with support from its award-winning creative services team. This newly expanded suite of products and services will be supported by AUDIENCEX’s best-in-class strategy and campaign management teams.

“Partnering with MediaMath to provide customers independent access to a high-performing self-service DSP demonstrates our continued focus on delivering innovative solutions that are responsive to the evolving needs of today’s marketer,” said Jason Wulfsohn, Co-Founder and COO at AUDIENCEX. “This joint solution will enable mid-market agencies and brands to add an autonomous management solution to their existing programmatic efforts, while amplifying the intrinsic value of AUDIENCEX to scale customer reach and acquisition.”

About AUDIENCEX

AUDIENCEX is a leading digital advertising partner for brands and agencies. We offer strategic, unbiased, omnichannel performance solutions, and create value for our clients by delivering a combination of high-impact creative, innovative technology, strategic media buying, and data-driven analysis to help them effectively target and acquire customers throughout the entire purchase funnel. Named one of the Fastest Growing Companies in America by Deloitte, Inc. and The Financial Times for the past three years, AUDIENCEX is headquartered in Los Angeles and operates in offices throughout North America, including New York, Dallas and Seattle. For more information visit www.audiencex.com .

About MediaMath

MediaMath helps the world's top brands deliver personalized digital advertising across all connected touchpoints. Over 9,500 marketers in 42 countries use our enterprise software every day to launch, analyze, and optimize their digital advertising campaigns across display, native, mobile, video, audio, digital out of home, and advanced TV formats. Founded in 2007 as a pioneer in "programmatic" advertising, MediaMath is recognized as a Leader in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech and has won Best Account Support by a Technology Company for two years in a row in the AdExchanger Awards.

MediaMath initiated an industry-wide effort to create a 100% accountable, addressable and aligned supply chain through SOURCE ecosystem. SOURCE by MediaMath is a technical and commercial framework for agencies, brands, tech companies, and content owners designed to provide long-term sustainable solutions for a clean digital media supply chain with brand-safe, viewable inventory. MediaMath has offices in 15 cities worldwide and is headquartered in New York City. To learn more about how MediaMath helps innovative marketers delight their customers and drive real business outcomes, follow us at @mediamath or visit www.mediamath.com.