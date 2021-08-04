VeeMed Unveiling VeeGo 360, New All-in-One Remote Patient Monitoring Platform at HIMSS21

ROSEVILLE, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VeeMed, provider of a complete telehealth platform for the full continuum of healthcare, today announced VeeGo 360, an all-in-one remote patient monitoring platform (RPM). VeeGo 360 enables device management, teleconsults and monitoring services, representing one of the few fully integrated RPM platforms available today. VeeMed will demo VeeGo 360 at HIMSS21, held Aug. 9-13, in booth 7621 located in the Venetian-Sands Expo Center. VeeMed’s virtual care technology also will be displayed at Advantech booth #4065 located in the Sands Expo, Level 2.



VeeMed will be piloting VeeGo 360 and BioIntelliSense medical grade wearable devices at Phoenix-based Banner Health, one of the largest non-profit healthcare systems in the United States, with plans to expand to all of Banner’s 28 hospitals in early 2022.

“Remote patient monitoring is a natural next step for us in offering truly patient-centric care and enable the shift towards value-base healthcare,” said Jim Roxburgh, CEO of Telehealth at Banner Health. “VeeGo 360 and the BioSticker™ device will allow us to proactively monitor our patients after they’ve left our clinic or hospital.”

RPM is the next level of telehealth. VeeGo 360 technology enables physicians and staff to monitor patients in real-time, receive and share patient data, and use patient-centered tools remotely as if they were in the room with the patient. Upcoming features include one platform for video teleconsults, virtual care coordination, devices, and billing, which will eliminate reliance on disparate RPM solutions.

“We’re excited to be sharing our VeeGo 360 RPM innovation as a first-time exhibitor at HIMSS,” said VeeMed President Dr. Arshad Ali. “VeeGo 360 brings VeeMed’s powerful platform and analytics to the RPM space, integrating revolutionary medical-grade wearable devices with VeeMed’s complete telehealth platform. It continues our vision of creating a singular virtual care platform that covers the entire continuum of care—from the hospital to the home. Participation in HIMSS continues our market leadership in bringing the most advanced RPM services to benefit patients and physicians.”

VeeGo 360 Benefits

VeeGo 360 is one of the few services to offer clinically accurate continuous and intermittent monitoring, and supports a wide array of FDA-approved medical-grade devices such as continuous monitoring devices and wearables from its partnership with BioIntelliSense.

It improves healthcare administration by enabling a:

25 percent decrease in readmission and ER visits

17 percent overall cost reductions

38 percent decrease in hospital admissions

Typical increase of $94,000 in practice revenue (per 50 eligible patients annually)

Four-fold improvement in staffing ratio due to patients using RPM to self-monitor and become more self-reliant. [Source: Sara Vaezy, MPH, MHA, chief digital strategy and business development officer at Providence St. Joseph Health in Seattle.]



“We are proud to be working with VeeMed and Banner Health on deploying remote monitoring for patients with complex care needs,” said James Mault, MD, CEO of BioIntelliSense. “This is a tremendous example of a progressive healthcare provider unlocking technological innovation to enable continuous vital sign monitoring, clinical triage and mobile engagement for scalable personalized care.”

From Hospitals to Care Communities

VeeGo 360 leverages the VeeMed Cloud to integrate with third party electronic health records (EHRs) and health IT systems, providing physicians and clinical management at hospitals, integrated delivery networks (IDNs), managed care organizations, HMOs—and other healthcare systems—360-degree care coverage to manage multiple conditions from one platform.

With VeeGo 360, independent physician groups and clinics can improve clinical outcomes and boost practice revenues. The platform promotes deeper patient-physician collaboration by affording seamless real-time communication and monitoring. Soon, physicians will also be able to easily and accurately track time spent on patients and take advantage of integrated billing for hassle-free reimbursements.

About VeeMed, Inc.

Based in Roseville, CA, VeeMed is a global leader in the Virtual Care as-a-Service (VCaaS) space, focused on virtual technology, physician services, and operations. Founded in 2016, VeeMed has the most advanced telemedicine solutions for the entire continuum of care — from acute care settings to outpatient and remote patient monitoring. For more information about VeeMed’s vision for the future of telemedicine see https://veemed.com

Media Contacts

Aylin Zafar

+1 408-461-7764

aylin.zafar@veemed.com

Jennifer Spoerri

Gallagher PR

jennifer@gallagherpr.com

+1 415-577-0171