Atlas Growers welcomes Pasqua First Nation as major shareholder, announces plans for traditional medicines-driven cannabis product

EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Biotechnologies Inc. ("Atlas" or "the company") strengthens partnership with the PFN Group of Companies ("Pasqua First Nation" or "PFN") through strategic investment and the upcoming launch of a wellness brand that combines cannabis with traditional Indigenous healing medicines.



“The Pasqua Nation has been a true partner for us over the past three years, and we’re extremely excited to launch a product that incorporates the traditional medicines of Indigenous people, into our scientifically refined cannabis formulations,” remarked Sheldon Croome, Atlas President and CEO. “The values of the Pasqua people, along with the healing properties of their traditional medicines and remedies, align with our relentless pursuit of producing consistent and impactful products that transform cannabis from a plant into natural medicine.”

The Pasqua First Nation is located about 60 kms northeast of Regina, Saskatchewan.

Atlas first welcomed Pasqua First Nation as a shareholder in 2018. Since then, the two organizations have forged a true partnership, including a unique Indigenous brand and product line called Mino-Ahki— ‘Good Earth.’ This project will produce a first-of-its-kind topical cream that combines traditional medicines and remedies with Atlas’ medicinal cannabis extracts and proprietary formulations.

“An integral focus of Indigenous healing and wellness is through the balance and inter-relationships of the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual aspects of a being,” commented Richard Missens, CEO of PFN and newly appointed Board Member of Atlas Biotechnologies Inc. “Our new Mino-Ahki health and wellness line of products is designed to be part of a balanced approach to health. We look forward to working with Atlas to develop these exciting products.”

Atlas’ scientists and PFN have collaborated extensively, consulting with Pasqua elders to ensure the Mino-Ahki products meet our high standards of quality and safety, as well as align with the traditional values of the First Nations people.

Royalties from this medical topical cream, and other under-development products from this brand, will be paid to the Pasqua First Nation Band and its people.

Patients across Canada can access pharmaceutical-grade cannabis under the Atlas Growers brand. Atlas is intently focused on its goal to be the most trusted medical brand, recognized and respected by practitioners, patients and pharmacists. Atlas is dedicated to life-changing medical cannabinoid research and innovation, as evidenced by collaborations with institutional partners such as Harvard Medical School and the University of Alberta.

About Atlas

Atlas Biotechnologies Inc. is based in Edmonton, Canada and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Atlas Growers Ltd. is federally licensed in Canada for cultivation and production of cannabis products, with a focus on health and wellness. Atlas currently produces flower, extracts, topical and edible formulations with medical distribution across Canada and adult-use distribution in 7 provinces and territories, accessing over 70% of the Canadian population. Atlas operates under three brands. Atlas GrowersTM is focused on medical markets, Natural HistoryTM on adult-use markets (www.naturalhistory.ca), and Atlas ThriveTM on the wellness market (www.atlasthrive.ca). Atlas oversees and operates multiple laboratories and cultivation facilities across Canada, providing a high level of consistency and quality in all products created under its oversight.

About Pasqua First Nation

Pasqua First Nation #79 is a Saulteaux/Cree First Nation located 60km northeast of Regina and 15 km west of Fort Qu'Appelle, Saskatchewan. Pasqua First Nation has approximately 2,000 band members and is a member of the File Hills Qu'Appelle Tribal Council which is part of Treaty 4 Territory. The Band’s first Chief, Chief Paskwa was a major negotiator and signatory to Treaty Four. PFN Group of Companies Inc. ("the Company") is wholly owned by Pasqua First Nation and was incorporated on July 9, 2012. Pasqua First Nation and PFN Group of Companies Inc. entered into a partnership agreement on December 28, 2017 and established PFN Group of Companies LP, whose primary business is investing in businesses and developing business opportunities for Pasqua First Nation.

