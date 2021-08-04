Eyenovia to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on Wednesday, August 11

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), a clinical stage ophthalmic company developing a pipeline of advanced therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP™) platform technology, announced that the Company will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, after the market close. Following the release, Eyenovia management will host a conference call to review the financial and operating results.



The conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30pm ET on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Participants should dial 855-327-6837 (domestic) or 631-891-4304 (international) with the conference code 10015927. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.eyenovia.com.

After the live webcast, the event will be archived on Eyenovia’s website for one year.

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP) therapeutics. Eyenovia is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for presbyopia, myopia progression and mydriasis. For more information, visit www.eyenovia.com.

The Eyenovia Corporate Information slide deck may be found at ir.eyenovia.com/events-and-presentations.

