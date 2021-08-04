Brooklyn, New York, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Specific Absorption Rate Testing Services Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 5.32%. The growing innovations in the electronics and medical devices industry clubbed with the increasing number of product launches are expected to be the major drivers of the specific absorption rate testing services market.







Key Market Insights

The increasing number of small and medium medical device manufacturers outsourcing their testing needs is expected to enhance the demand for SAF testing services

The growing number of product innovations and launches in the smartphone industry is expected to increase the demand for SAF testing services

The consumer electronics segment is expected to hold the dominant share of the market

The medical devices segment is envisaged to grow much quicker than any other segment during the forecast period

BNNSPEAG, TÜV Rheinland ,TÜV SÜD, Intertek, Eurofins, Element, EMC Technologies, RN Electronics, SGS, Nemko, HTW, UL, Verkotan, Testilabs, BACL Corp, Cetecom, Vista Labs, MSAI, Dekra, and Bharat Test House Group, among others are the key players in the specific absorption rate testing services market









Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Consumer Electronics Smartphones Laptops Tablets Smartwatches Others

IoT enabled Devices

Medical Devices Wearables Implants Diagnostics

Metal Detectors

Others





End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Consumer Electronics

Medical Device

Telecommunications

Automotive

Others





Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





