Global education platform Go1 partners with media startup Noa to broaden accessibility for quality journalism

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Go1 , the world’s largest corporate education content hub for on-demand training and resources, announced today a collaborative investment of A$330,000 in media startup Noa (News Over Audio). Through this investment, Noa’s narrated articles will become available to Go1’s base of over 3.5 million subscribers.



The digital audio market was the fastest growing media sector in 2020, with digital audio subscription services growing 40% to $30.98 billion worldwide, according to PQmedia . The Noa content, added to Go1’s existing massive learning library, will further broaden the type and delivery mechanism of the content Go1 learners need to get ahead and help them stay on top of important news topics while training in the workplace on the platform.

“Noa’s unique offering will increase Go1’s differentiation and provide new ways for our learners to access premium journalism,” said Andrew Barnes, Go1’s CEO. “Go1 learners can now become more commercially and globally aware while they're busy and on-the-move. We have a passion to drive and improve the learning ecosystem and our investment is part of a broader plan to help accelerate the growth of organizations, like Noa, with a similar ethos.”

Go1 is a leading learning and professional development resource for organizations and a critical distribution partner for content providers. Its easy integration and breadth of content have led to widespread adoption on both sides - corporations that now have a single subscription for all workplace training needs, and corporate learning content creators whose insights can find their way to a larger audience. The company’s content aggregation approach reimagines corporate education, enabling organizations to utilize learning, training and certification content from a variety of resources via its SaaS platform or by integrating into existing learning systems.

Since 2017, Noa has become the largest producer of spoken-word audio articles in the English-speaking world. With a median listening time of 45 minutes per session, Noa’s objective is to help people understand and know more about important news topics. It offers listeners access to multiple perspectives from a variety of trusted news sources, curating only the most insightful articles on meaningful and important topics.

About Go1

Go1 makes it easy for organisations to learn, with the world's most comprehensive online library of learning resources. Go1 pulls the world’s top online learning providers into one place, delivering all the learning an organisation needs in a single solution. With over 3.5 million learners – and growing – Go1 is a world leader in online learning.

Go1.com has raised more than US$280M in total funding from investors including AirTree Ventures, Blue Cloud Ventures, Larsen Ventures, Madrona Venture Group, M12, Our Innovation Fund, Oxford University, Salesforce Ventures, SEEK, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, TEN13, and Y Combinator. To learn more, visit www.go1.com .

About Noa

Noa (News Over Audio) is a leading audio journalism platform aimed at changing the way the world’s most compelling stories are consumed. The company was co-founded in 2017 by CEO Gareth Hickey. Noa is a cutting-edge platform that allows people to listen to written articles on a wide range of topics while on the go. Articles are professionally narrated and can be streamed via the company's iPhone or Android app, CarPlay or Android Auto, on its website, or via its Alexa skill. There is both a free and a paid tier, costing $7.99 per month. The company's mission is simple: to make it easier than ever for people, especially younger demographics, to understand and know more about news that matters. Noa is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a team of 25 across editorial, product and design. For further information, please visit www.newsoveraudio.com