LogMeIn Announces New GoToConnect Admin Center

BOSTON, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc. a leading provider of cloud-based solutions such as GoToConnect, GoToMeeting, LastPass and Rescue, today announced a brand-new administrative portal for its Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC) product, GoToConnect. The new admin center will give IT better visibility, simplicity, and customization, while adding new features and the ability to preemptively address issues with a new system health dashboard.



With this launch of the new admin center, IT admins will be able to better manage their GoToConnect accounts from within a new streamlined portal designed to allow greater ability to customize features, such as meeting or phone settings, for individual users or groups, and to proactively monitor the health of their systems. All new GoTo UCC customers and partners will have access to the new admin center, while existing GoTo customers will have the option to switch to the new admin experience at no additional cost. The new admin system will also serve as the foundation for additional GoTo products to be added over time, continuing to unify the experience from both an end-user and administrative standpoint.

“As businesses adopt new flexible work tools to support hybrid remote working, IT is often left to deal with confusing and complicated admin tools. This can be time consuming and frustrating,” said Mike Sharp, Chief Product Officer, UCC at LogMeIn. “As a company offering world-class products built to support flexible work, we saw an opportunity to both simplify and expand our IT and Admin focused capabilities. We’re launching with robust support for GoToConnect, but we intend to quickly follow with broad IT admin support for the entire family of GoTo products later this year. This streamlined admin experience has been designed to make the job of IT admins and partners much easier, by providing them with a single system to deploy, monitor, and preemptively address potential issues.”

New features for the GoTo admin will include:

System Health Dashboard: Admins can subscribe to receive alerts on key metrics that can impact the general experience of their users. The customizable alerts will allow admins to preemptively address issues such as audio quality and call volume, audio connection, audio delay, devices online/offline and more. The health dashboard can be configured to include a customizable threshold to trigger alerting, flexible recipients list, and preferred communication channels.

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc.’s category-defining products, such as GoTo, LastPass, Rescue, LogMeIn Central and more, unlock the potential of the modern workforce by making it possible for millions of people and businesses around the globe to do their best work simply and securely—on any device, from any location and at any time. A pioneer in remote work technology and a driving force behind today’s work-from-anywhere movement, LogMeIn has become one of the world’s largest SaaS companies with tens of millions of active users, more than 3,500 global employees, over $1.3 billion in annual revenue and approximately 2 million customers worldwide who use its software as an essential part of their daily lives. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and thousands of home offices around the globe.

