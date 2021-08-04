Otonomo to Present at J.P. Morgan Virtual 2021 Auto Conference

HERZLIYA, ISRAEL, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (Otonomo), an innovative platform and marketplace for vehicle data at the center of the tech revolution in the automotive and mobility space, today announced that Ben Volkow, Chief Executive Officer and Bonnie Moav, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan Virtual 2021 Auto Conference.

This conference will take place on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Management will present at 10:10 a.m. ET and be available for one-on-one meetings. To schedule a meeting, contact your J.P. Morgan representative. Access to the live webcast of the presentation can be found on Otonomo’s IR page here. A replay will be available the following day.

About J.P. Morgan Virtual 2021 Auto Conference

The conference will provide investors the opportunity to gain insight into a select group of companies in the Auto space. J. P. Morgan anticipates more than 500 equity and credit investors in attendance. The conference will include presentations from more than 50 companies, one-on-one meetings, and panel discussions.

About Otonomo

Otonomo fuels a data ecosystem of OEMs, fleets and more than 100 service providers. Our platform securely generates over 4 billion data points per day from over 40 million globally connected vehicles, then processes it to accelerate time to market services that improve in-and-around the car experiences. Privacy by design and neutrality are at the core of our platform, which enables GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy-regulation-compliant solutions through personal and aggregated data. Use cases include emergency services, mapping, EV management, subscription-based services, parking, predictive maintenance, insurance, media, in-vehicle services, traffic management, and smart city solutions. Otonomo has an R&D center and is headquartered in Israel, as well as an operating presence in the United States and Europe.

For more information, visit www.otonomo.io.

For investor information, visit https://otonomo.io/investors/.

Otonomo on Social Media

● Follow Otonomo on LinkedIn

● Like Otonomo on Facebook

● Follow Otonomo in Twitter