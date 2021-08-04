electroCore Announces Publication in PharmacoEconomics Reiterating Economic Benefits of gammaCore for Cluster Headache Outlined by The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) Medical Technologies Guidance

ROCKAWAY, NJ, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company (the Company), today announced the release of an article entitled “gammaCore for Cluster Headaches: A NICE Medical Technologies Guidance” in the journal PharmacoEconomics highlighting the cost impact of gammaCore’s non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy platform for patients with cluster headaches.



The paper is part of a series that provides insight into the development of UK National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) medical technologies guidance for new or innovative medical devices or diagnostics. The aim of the guidance is to support the adoption of clinically effective and cost-saving technologies in the UK National Health Service. The paper validated that gammaCore both reduces the frequency and severity of cluster headaches when used with standard of care and provides a £450 per patient savings in the first year of therapy versus standard of care alone.



“PharmacoEconomics reiterating the evidence supporting gammaCore’s effectiveness and economic benefit provides further support that gammaCore can play an important role in providing value-based therapy” commented Iain Strickland, VP Global Sales and Strategy of electroCore. “We look forward to the growth of our UK business as we continue to educate prescribers and payers on both the NICE medical technologies guidance and the MedTech Funding Mandate policy throughout the year. “

The article can be accessed at: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s41669-021-00276-5

About gammaCoreTM

gammaCoreTM (nVNS) is the first non-invasive, hand-held medical therapy applied at the neck as an adjunctive therapy to treat migraine and cluster headache through the utilization of a mild electrical stimulation to the vagus nerve that passes through the skin. Designed as a portable, easy-to-use technology, gammaCore can be self-administered by patients, as needed, without the potential side effects associated with commonly prescribed drugs. When placed on a patient’s neck over the vagus nerve, gammaCore stimulates the nerve’s afferent fibers, which may lead to a reduction of pain in patients.

gammaCore (nVNS) is FDA cleared in the United States for adjunctive use for the preventive treatment of cluster headache in adult patients, the acute treatment of pain associated with episodic cluster headache in adult patients, and the acute and preventive treatment of migraine in adolescent (ages 12 and older) and adult patients. gammaCore is CE-marked in the European Union for the acute and/or prophylactic treatment of primary headache (Migraine, Cluster Headache, Trigeminal Autonomic Cephalalgias and Hemicrania Continua) and Medication Overuse Headache in adults.

gammaCore is contraindicated for patients if they:

Have an active implantable medical device, such as a pacemaker, hearing aid implant, or any implanted electronic device

Have a metallic device, such as a stent, bone plate, or bone screw, implanted at or near the neck

Are using another device at the same time (e.g., TENS Unit, muscle stimulator) or any portable electronic device (e.g., mobile phone)





Safety and efficacy of gammaCore have not been evaluated in the following patients:

Patients diagnosed with narrowing of the arteries (carotid atherosclerosis)

Patients who have had surgery to cut the vagus nerve in the neck (cervical vagotomy)

Pediatric patients (less than 12 years)

Pregnant women

Patients with clinically significant hypertension, hypotension, bradycardia, or tachycardia



