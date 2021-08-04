Mobile App Developed by Susco Solutions Wins American Business in Business Technology - Insurance Solution Category

METAIRIE, La., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alacrity Connect, a custom mobile application developed by Susco Solutions (Susco), was honored by this year’s American Business Awards in the “ Business Technology - Insurance Solution ” category with a Bronze Stevie Award. The mobile application acts as a fully integrated adjuster portal for Alacrity Solutions (Alacrity), one of the nation’s largest independent adjusting firms.



Presented with the challenge of quickly connecting adjuster activity to policyholders and claimants, Alacrity partnered with Susco to develop Alacrity Connect. Traditionally, the claims assignment and service process was immensely manual, which resulted in longer claims lifecycles and left Alacrity exposed to the risk of unnecessary delays and human error during the data entry process. The mobile application quickly matches claims to available local adjusters using custom technology that merges each claim’s data with Google Maps. The adjuster’s real-time location, credentials, availability, and current claim load are all contemplated by the application, ensuring the best person for the job is assigned the claim. Once assigned, adjusters can update claim information directly from their smartphone, which relays information back to Alacrity’s core claims management systems.

Alacrity Connect utilizes third party API’s to create a truly cohesive claims ecosystem, establishing a two-way sync between third party claims management platforms and Alacrity’s internal systems. It also updates claims statue information as the adjuster achieves certain claims milestones. Additionally, the application enables adjusters to update their personal information, professional certifications, and availability, allowing Alacrity to easily monitor adjuster credentials and uphold top tier service.

Judges of the annual Stevie Awards recognized Alacrity Connect’s value and success as a great example of helping businesses drive operational efficiencies, reduce costs, and raise the bar for customer satisfaction.

“True partnership is the core of Susco’s development process,” says Neel Sus, CEO & Founder of Susco Solutions. “We’re proud to use our domain expertise within the insurance space to deliver intuitive solutions, like Alacrity Connect, that bring our clients’ visions to life and help them accomplish more.”

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small. More than 3,800 nominations – a record number – from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Stevie Award winners were selected based on an average score received from judges that consisted of more than 250 executives worldwide and spanned a three month period.

To read the full Alacrity Connect case study and learn more about Susco Solutions, please visit www.suscosolutions.com .

To learn more about Alacrity Solutions, please visit www.alacritysolutions.com .

Details about the American Business Awards and the lists of the Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .