This is Alberta’s decade: top business leaders launch task force to define Alberta’s next decade of growth and prosperity

Calgary, Alberta, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Business Council of Alberta (BCA) launches Define the Decade, a major research and economic strategy initiative that will engage with Albertans to co-create a vision for Alberta’s future and a framework to build shared prosperity for all Albertans through a competitive, inclusive, and sustainable economy.

“Defining the next decade means understanding what matters to all Albertans and confronting, head-on, the challenges and opportunities in front of us,” says Susannah Pierce, President & Country Chair of Shell Canada, and Task Force Co-Chair. “This is not just about how to increase our competitiveness; it is also about social value. It is about thinking deeply and strategically about how—as business leaders—our investments can benefit everyone.”

As Alberta looks at a wide range of opportunities including how to attract both talent and investment into the province, navigate the energy evolution, develop growth industries, and create new models for Indigenous engagement and economic development, the time is now to think deeply and strategically about Alberta’s future.

“Alberta has been through some tough times recently, but our best days are in front of us if we plan for them on purpose. As we think about our future, we have an opportunity to look at Alberta with fresh eyes and begin a conversation between people, business leaders, and governments, about what a good life looks like a decade from now, and how we get there” says Adam Legge, President of the Business Council of Alberta.

This project is guided by a 14-member CEO Task Force, which includes:

Susannah Pierce , President & Country Chair, Shell Canada (Co-Chair)

, President & Country Chair, Shell Canada (Co-Chair) Cory Janssen , Co-Founder & Co-CEO, AltaML (Co-Chair)

, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, AltaML (Co-Chair) Alex Pourbaix , President & CEO, Cenovus Energy

, President & CEO, Cenovus Energy Al Monaco , President & CEO, Enbridge

, President & CEO, Enbridge Angela Lekatsas , President & CEO, Cervus Equipment

, President & CEO, Cervus Equipment Jason Pincock , CEO, DynaLIFE

, CEO, DynaLIFE John Kousinioris , President & CEO, TransAlta

, President & CEO, TransAlta Jordan Hokanson , President & CEO, Hokanson Capital

, President & CEO, Hokanson Capital Karen Brookman , President & CEO, WCD

, President & CEO, WCD Kristi Cawthorn , CEO, Startec Compression & Process

, CEO, Startec Compression & Process Rohit Gupta , President, Rohit Group of Companies

, President, Rohit Group of Companies Scott Bolton , President & CEO, UFA

, President & CEO, UFA Sami Saad , CEO, Fort McKay Group of Companies

, CEO, Fort McKay Group of Companies Trent Fequet, CEO, Steel River Group

The work of the Task Force will be informed and augmented by input from provincial stakeholders, experts, and regular Albertans, and will represent the diversity of people and perspectives in the province.

As part of the project, BCA is encouraging Albertans to share their perspective on Alberta’s future and submit their “Big Ideas” to make life better for Albertans in 2030 and beyond.

“We need to be having "and" conversations about Alberta's future. We already have amazing assets like post-secondary institutions, industrial infrastructure, and strong tech and business ecosystems to build upon to create new opportunities,” says Cory Janssen, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of AltaML and Task Force Co-Chair. “This project is about how we boldly put forward ideas, opportunities, and solutions to be a magnet for not only business investment but also for people who want to live and work in a dynamic, inclusive, and vibrant place.”

Part vision for Alberta’s future and part economic development strategy, Define the Decade has two primary aims:

Create a unifying vision of what a good life and great Alberta looks like 10 years from now; and Develop the framework and pathways to get to that good life, including the economic environment needed to create investment and job creation which will support improved prosperity for Albertans.

The project includes a comprehensive research and engagement process. Over the next six months, the Task Force will:

Engage a diversity of Albertans from across the province and many walks of life, in a variety of research approaches to learn more about their values, priorities, challenges, views and what they see as a good life.

Identify Alberta’s assets, strengths, and advantages.

Look around the world to identify economic opportunities, competitive advantages, and best practices.

Develop a vision and framework to help all Albertans thrive.

BCA will be releasing interim reports and research throughout the process, with the final report due in January 2022.

You can learn more about the project and submit your “Big Ideas” at DefinetheDecade.com.

-30-

About the Business Council of Alberta. The Business Council of Alberta is a non-partisan, for-purpose organization dedicated to building a better Alberta within a more dynamic Canada. Composed of the chief executives and leading entrepreneurs of the province’s largest enterprises, Council members are proud to represent the majority of Alberta’s private sector investment, job creation, exports, and research and development. The Council is committed to working with leaders and stakeholders across Alberta and Canada in proposing bold and innovative public policy solutions and initiatives that will make life better for Albertans.

Attachment