Insights on the Organic Food & Beverage Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Eden Foods, General Mills and SunOpta Among Others

The term 'organic' has gained much popularity since the last decade, which refers to the process of how certain foods are produced. Organic food is grown without the use of synthetic chemicals, such as human-made pesticides and fertilizers, and does not contain genetically modified organisms (GMOs). According to the recently published report titled, 'Global Organic Food & Beverage Outlook, 2026' the organic foods & beverage industry has grown into a multibillion-dollar industry with distinct production, processing, distribution, and retail systems. The global market is a home to organically produced food range of fruits & vegetables, meat, fish & poultry, dairy products, and frozen & processed products while the beverage segment includes a range of dairy alternative, coffee & tea, beer & wine among others. Growing adoption of organic food & beverages owing to associated health benefits and eco-friendly characteristics is expected to drive demand over the forecasted period.



In the year 2015, the market was valued at USD 106.21 Billion. The increasing awareness about health benefits associated with the consumption of organic products has been driving the demand over the period. Amidst the global pandemic crisis and the indefinite lockdown across nations, the consumer food & beverage industry first witnessed a high demand for household staples, healthy food items, and consumables with longer shelf lives. In the year 2020, the market experienced a YOY growth at a rate of 13.24%. In addition, regulatory support for organic farming is expected to have a positive influence on the market by improving supply and product quality. Organic foods and beverages offer ample advantages over conventional foods such as health benefits, free of harmful chemicals, and others. The organic food market has a high share of organic food compared to organic beverages, dominating the market with a share of over 90% since 2015. With the increase in awareness and easy availability, the organic beverage segment has gained more acceptance in the market and reach over a value of USD 30 Billion by the end of the forecasted period.



The organic fruits and vegetable segment registered the highest market share of 40.35% of the total market share in the year 2020. The rapid growth of demand for fresh and healthy foods drives the market to take a hike. Penetration of organic beer among the female population in recent years has increased globally because of its popularity as a low-calorie product with less alcohol content. Factors such as the emergence of numerous local breweries and the increasing popularity of non-alcoholic organic beer among the younger population are promoting the sales of organic beer across the globe. However, due to the high cost, the segment is to remain the least contributing segment with barely a share of 0.91% by the end of the forecasted period.



There was an increase in organic agricultural land in all regions. In Europe, the area grew by almost 1.25 Million hectares. In Asia, the area grew by almost 8.9%, an additional 0.54 Million hectares; in Africa, the area grew by 0.2%; in Latin America, the area grew by 0.2%; in North America by over 3.5% additional hectares. Currently, North America and Europe are the largest markets for organic food and beverages, owing to the influential presence of the target population in the region. By the end of 2026, it is expected that the Asia-Pacific region would witness significant growth. The Asian market has a significant amount of imports of processed organic food and beverages from the developed countries of Europe and North America. The industrialized and developed countries such as Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Korea are major markets for organic foods and beverages in the Asia Pacific. There is also an increase in demand for products in developing countries like India and China owing to the growing awareness about the benefits of organic food and beverage.



Based on the distribution channel, the global market is segmented into convenience stores, modern retail, online retail, and others. The market is led by the modern retail segment, which contributed to a share of 44.81% in the year 2015. The online segment is projected to grow at a higher anticipated CAGR over the forecast period owing to the easy availability of a wide range of products and attractive discounts. The organic food and beverages market revealed product line expansion as the key growth strategy, followed by mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures. Several companies have developed innovative products to enhance their product portfolio. This strategy is widely adopted by various companies to increase their market outreach and serve global customers. With the establishment of exclusive diet centers, untapped geographical regions such as India, South Africa are offering a rising demand, the limited shelf life of organic foods poses limitations in the market. However, each factor would have its definite impact on the market during the forecast period.



