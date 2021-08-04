Saggezza Recognized as 2021 Fast Company Best Workplaces for Innovators Honoree

CHICAGO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saggezza , a global technology solutions provider and consulting firm, today announces that it earned spot #89 on Fast Company’s 2021 highly coveted Best Workplaces for Innovators list. It marks the third annual publication of companies around the world that most effectively empower employees at all levels to improve processes, create new products, and invent new ways of doing business.



As the COVID-19 pandemic forced most companies to rethink the way they align human intellect and technology to tackle tough business problems, Saggezza recentered itself around the core value that helped them grow from a handful of employees to more than 500 technology and business consultants on three continents – innovation.

By treating innovation as critical to the survival of its business, fostering it in a low-risk, low-cost environment, and making it accessible to employees at every level, Saggezza remains equipped to tackle complex business problems for a multitude of Fortune 100 clients. As the only major business magazine recognition program that features innovation as a primary workplace perk, Fast Company’s Best Workplaces measures innovation in three capacities: investment, initiatives, and culture:

Investment: In 2020, Saggezza opened an innovation lab to allow its employees to experiment with next generation technologies like machine learning, artificial intelligence, blockchain, Internet of Things, and quantum computing. By remaining on the forefront of world-shaping technologies, Saggezza continues to find new ways to help its clients reimagine their business operations.





Initiatives: After restructuring its business into six dedicated practice areas to encourage deeper and more strategic thinking in April 2020, Saggezza revamped its internal mentorship program, adopted a company-wide career progression tracker, introduced expanded hackathon events, and launched an initiative that recognizes stellar performance and commitment to the company's core values.





Culture: Saggezza's flat culture reduces internal roadblocks, eliminates single points of failure, and allows the company to move quickly on behalf of its clients. To affirm a community-focused culture, Saggezza's 0Gravity program introduces youth to STEM career paths by making coding easy and accessible.



“With the modern workforce becoming increasingly virtual and dispersed, successful companies need to ensure an innovation-focused culture works for employees around the world,” said Arvind Kapur, cofounder and CEO of Saggezza. “Our investment in innovation not only benefits our clients, but our partners, staff, and the larger technology industry.”

