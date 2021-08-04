Dapp.com Adds Adaptive Digital Currency ndau

Douglas, Isle of Man, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ndau, the world’s first adaptive digital currency, has been added to the decentralized application store and analytics platform Dapp.com. The website now supports analytics for the currency and its adaptive DeFi economy, which are available on a dedicated profile.

Dapp.com brings important trading and staking opportunities for ndau. As one of the most popular education portals on DeFi and decentralized applications, the inclusion of ndau on its index is due to the currency’s wide array of use cases. Some of these are institutional and retail storage, diversification and risk mitigation, and protection against inflation. Others are specific to DeFi such as escrow and a more reliable source of collateral for smart contracts.

“Dapp.com users can now learn about ndau as an adaptive digital currency solution. The future holds exciting things for ndau and Dapp.com as both continue to expand. Being included in this educational tool will be a great way to make traders, investors, and enthusiasts more aware of the advantages ndau offers as an alternative store of value and its staking program.” – Rob Frasca, Director, Oneiro.

Different from other attempts at an adaptive currency, ndau runs on its own Proof of Stake network and relies on built-in monetary policy to implement its adaptive properties. The price of ndau captures the value in the overall market by pacing itself in response to real-time demand. On the flip side, it disincentivizes sell-offs in the event of a market downturn and counts on a reserve to support its price floor. This makes it an ideal store of value without the need to be pegged to any fiat currency.

Moreover, ndau’s staking program, known as an Ecosystem Alignment Incentive (EAI), rewards long-term holders for simply having ndau in their own wallets. It offers up to 15 percent annually in staking yields when users choose to lock their funds over a three year period. In this way, they are able to receive the benefits of staking without giving custody to third-party service providers, as is common in other programs.

As users take advantage of the Dapp.com’s DeFi resources, they will also learn more about ndau’s plans to launch Wrapped ndau, which will expand its availability on the Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain ecosystems. This will allow for it to be traded across different decentralized exchanges and staked as collateral on new DeFi lending platforms.

About ndau

ndau is an adaptive digital currency originally built by Oneiro as a true long term store of value. It is a governed and completely decentralized ecosystem built on the Tendermint protocol and is a premier DeFi solution on the Cosmos Network. Designed with built-in economic structures that incentivize both stability and potential for growth, ndau provides all the benefits of a digital currency while promoting more fair and accountable governance, dependability, and greater safety for owners not found in existing cryptocurrencies. ndau is not pegged to fiat currencies or commodities, allowing for more desirable characteristics for long-term holders in particular. For more information on ndau, please visit: www.ndau.io.

About Dapp.com

Dapp.com is an analytics-driven app store building an ecosystem formed by various product lines that remove the obstacles to dapp adoption. It lists over 2,200 projects and empowers users to discover, use and analyze decentralized apps in the easiest way possible.

