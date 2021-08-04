Gold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS) Appoints Michael Berkowitz to spearhead the Rejuvenation Division with “StemSpa”

Palm Coast, FL, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After months of careful consideration, Gold River Productions, Inc. (OTC Pink: GRPS) (“GRPS”) opens its Rejuvenation Division and to welcome Michael Berkowitz as the newest member to the Gold River Team. His extensive background in the transformative field of cell-based therapy provides a significant pathway for sustainable revenue and directly compliments our new herbal formulations. With the coupling of our current product line and the considerable advances in stem cell therapeutic development, our direction brings viable attractive options to those suffering from an expansive range of degenerative conditions.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global stem cells market is projected to grow from $11.90 billion in 2021 to $27.65 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 12.8%. The factors contributing to the growth include increasing demand for biologics, technological advancement in pluripotential cell therapeutics, and a rising focus on the development of personalized medicines. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide is anticipated to boost demand through 2028.

As resourcing options are realized, the company intends to bring physical presence to these dynamic and unique options by offering a number of primary free-standing facilities to supply and educate our rapidly growing physician network.

Commenting as the newest member of the team, “I am humbled by the support and dedication of Dr. Goulding and his associates at GRPS. Dr. Goulding shares my vision. I’ve personally witnessed the effects that stem cells can have with appropriate administration and dosing in over 5000 cases,” says Mr. Berkowitz, who will head the Rejuvenation Division of the GRPS subsidiary “StemSpa”. “I’ve worked with a number of universities and FDA approved manufacturers in recording and reporting data. We’ve been involved in studies including M.S., joint issues, PTSD, and cancer. I’m eager for the opportunity to continue and expand this with GRPS.”

Berkowitz continued, “What intrigues me most about Dr. Bond and Dr. Goulding is how their products work in concert with pluripotential cells, and our InflammaplexTM formulation will serve as a foundation of support for the cells. Furthermore, almost anyone seeking relief will require adjunctive anti-inflammatory products for their pain and underlying issues. Empowering doctors with these unique adjuvants and giving their patients access to more preferable choices will be a game-changer.”

Continuing, he stated, “We are in negotiations to construct stand-alone facilities in strategic locations to establish “StemSpa,” which will serve as centers of excellence in the United States and offshore. We will begin with approximately 1000 doctors thanks to the relationship built between GRPS, heliosDx, and CEO Ashley Sweat of Rushnet (OTC Pink: RSHN). I’m very excited to have doctors in this continuously expanding group utilize our inflammatory-reducing product line and have our technology at their fingertips. This will offer an amazing alternative to their patients as well as help us develop broad data collection and deliver data that these biologics are not only effective, but in the right hands and with the right techniques, possess endless possibilities to those suffering.”

“We are excited to have Mr. Berkowitz on board,” says Richard Goulding, M.D., Chairman of the Board of GRPS. “Mr. Berkowitz has been involved with over 5000 cases utilizing biologics and pluripotential cells and has a great deal of experience not only procuring appropriate cells, but in targeting specific concerns. The amount of video footage and anecdotal evidence is quite compelling. There’s a tremendous fit here, and the possibilities are exciting. Furthermore, we suspect that, with the proper base of nutrient support, we are optimizing the conditions for obtaining maximum efficacy with these techniques. We intend to be an industry leader for proper technique, procurement, and nutritional support in this complex field.”

About Gold River Productions, Inc.

Dedicated to changing people’s lives, Gold River is a groundbreaking company aiming at improving quality of life and longevity. Our diverse products and interests include nutraceuticals, CBD, land, education and more. With a unique staff of talented physicians, cultivators, and CBD experts, we are poised to tackle different disease states at an unprecedented level. Utilizing years of experience in herbals, rare cannabinoids, traditional and non-traditional methods of patient care, we are in the unique position to utilize CBD and herbals in the most effective ways possible. Emphasis on what already works, then augmenting effective formulas with high-quality cannabinoids in therapeutic levels, can achieve unprecedented symptom control in a myriad of disease states.

This document contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside Gold River’s control. These include but are not limited to the impact of competitors’ products, services and pricing; product demand; market acceptance; new product development; reliance on key strategic alliances; the regulatory environment; fluctuations in operating results; and other risks which are detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and/or OTC Markets. Gold River Productions disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

CONTACT: Gold River Productions, Inc.

info@grpsinc.com

www.GRPSInc.com

About heliosDx:

heliosDX is a National Clinical Reference Laboratory offering High-Complexity Urine Drug Testing (UDT), Behavioral Drug Testing, Allergy Droplet Cards, Oral Fluids, Infectious Disease (PCR), and NGS Genetic Testing. We are contracted in 44 of the lower 48 states and looking to expand our reach and capabilities. Always staying ahead of the curve, by continually investing in our infrastructure with the most efficient scientific proven instruments, and latest cutting-edge software for patient and physician satisfaction. This allows heliosDX to provide physicians fast and accurate reporting meeting and exceeding industry benchmarks. We excel in patient and client care through physician designed panels that aid in testing compliance and reporting education.