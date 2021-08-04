The Premier Private Wealth Conference, Wealth Advisor Forum is Back Offering Renowned Speakers and an Exclusive Certificate from Chicago Booth School of Business for all Attendees

Chicago, IL, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world has changed dramatically in the last 18 months. After more than a year of lock-down and constantly pivoting priorities, it's time for financial services professionals to refresh and reinvigorate. Attendees of the 2021 Wealth Advisor Forum will do just that, learning how the best of the best⁠—wealth advisors, estate attorneys, tax advisors, family governance experts, and leading academics—are navigating the complexities of concentrated wealth in 2021 and beyond.

The 2021 Wealth Advisor Forum is presented by the Investments & Wealth Institute in partnership with the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Additionally, for the first time, attendees can earn an exclusive certificate of completion from the Chicago Booth School of Business when they attend Wealth Advisor Forum, September 13-14, 2021, in Chicago, IL, or virtually by watching the on-demand recordings. This year's conference offers a unique chance for attendees to develop new skills and strategies to better service wealthy clients and walk away with tangible and practical solutions and in an environment that is comfortable for all attendees.

"This is the premier educational event for elite, private wealth advisors, combining the best parts of an industry conference—networking, presenter interactions, engagement, and content, with the best parts of executive education—tenured professors, thought-leadership, and research. The result is academic rigor and Ivy League-quality education with practical application that can be applied immediately to add value for clients," remarked Devin Ekberg, CFA®, CPWA®, CIMA®, Chief Learning Officer & Managing Director of Professional Development, Investments & Wealth Institute.

The Wealth Advisor Forum provides an opportunity for professionals to learn from the nation's top wealth management experts and practitioners, such as bestselling author, renowned speaker, and regular contributor on The Today Show, Rabbi Steven Leder; and Chicago Booth's distinguished professors, John Burrows, Ph.D., Merle Erickson, Ph.D., and Robert Wolcott, Ph.D. In addition, this year's speaker line-up includes industry thought leaders Daniel Crosby, Ph.D., Stephen de Man, Teddy Fusaro, Kenneth Grider, Stuart E. Lucas John Nersesian, CFP®, CIMA® and CPWA®, Josh Patrick, Steve Siegel J.D., LL.M., Scott Snider, and David York, among others.

With more than 18 sessions, the Wealth Advisor Forum will feature topics such as:

Executive Compensation Strategies

Tax Planning for HNW Individuals

Behavioral Finance and the Psychology of Concentrated Wealth

Cryptocurrencies Risks, Benefits and Possibilities

Closely Held Businesses

Differentiating Through Partnering with Investment Banking

Business Valuation Strategies and Best Practices

Creating an Ethical Will

"We've redesigned the conference experience to improve access and reduce expenses with our hybrid model. After over a year of virtual conferences, we are excited to welcome our members back in person in Chicago. We are also providing options as attendees can also join us on-demand from the comfort of their home or office on their schedule. This is an exciting opportunity for attendees to tailor their conference experience, come in-person or on-demand. At the same time, getting access to industry thought-leaders and academics and completing an exclusive certificate from Booth," said Cindy Chaifetz, Chief Marketing Officer, Investments & Wealth Institute.

The Wealth Advisor Forum is powered by the Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®) certification, the authoritative guide to a full range of choices for wealth advisors to preserve, diversify, and grow their clients' concentrated wealth. The conference will offer up to 15 hours of live and online continuing education (CE) credit, including one hour of ethics CE for Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®), Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®), and Retirement Management Advisor® (RMA®) certificants. CFP® CE is pending.

Wealth Advisor Forum registration is now open. For detailed event information, visit: https://content.investmentsandwealth.org/waf2021

Press passes are available. Qualified press, contact Devon Coquillard, Communications Manager, Investments & Wealth Institute at dcoquillard@i-w.org or 303-850-3202.

About Investments & Wealth Institute

Founded in 1985, the Investments & Wealth Institute is the premier professional association, education provider, and standards body for financial advisors. Through its award-winning events, publications, courses, and acclaimed certifications—Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®), Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®), and Retirement Management Advisor® (RMA®)—the Institute delivers Ivy league-quality, highly-practical education to more than 30,000 practitioners annually in over 40 countries. Members of the Institute include the industry's most successful investment consultants, advanced financial planners, and private wealth managers who embrace excellence and ethics in applying a broad set of knowledge and skills in their daily work with clients. www.investmentsandwealth.org

