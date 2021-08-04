Wyebot Named 2021 Big50 Startup

BOSTON, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wyebot, the leader in AI-driven WiFi automation, today announced it has been named a “Hot Startup to Watch” in Startup50’s 2021 Big50 Startup Report. With its ability to automatically identify and address network issues across healthcare facilities, school campuses, and distributed enterprises, Wyebot was one of 50 high-upside startups recognized by Big50 for having gained a significant foothold in a fast-growing tech sector. Wyebot’s ability to remotely monitor an organization's WiFi network through its flagship Wireless Intelligence Platform™ (WIP) was proven more valuable than ever this past year.

As the world was forced to face the COVID-19 pandemic, Wyebot was able to provide its clients with an optimized WiFi network to keep operations running. Across healthcare organizations, Wyebot’s platform, propelled by artificial intelligence, kept technology vital to patient care running efficiently. In education, Wyebot’s advanced sensor technology ensured schools and universities across the globe were able to provide quality network infrastructure for remote education and E-learning initiatives. For the digital enterprise, Wyebot provided remote network automation so IT teams could identify and troubleshoot WiFi issues without having to travel onsite, avoiding putting themselves and others in danger.

“It's a great honor to be recognized by the Startup50 after a year where the entire Wyebot team worked diligently to help our customers adapt to the many uncertain challenges we all faced,” said Roger Sands, Cofounder and CEO of Wyebot. “The Startup50 recognizes leading-edge startups, and you can be sure that Wyebot will continue to live up to that standard and offer solutions that allow other dynamic companies to operate at maximum efficiency thanks to a strong network infrastructure.”

Each year, Startup50 features startups that are poised to upend the status quo in a range of industries. The startups featured in the 2021 Big50 are the best of the best, having distinguished themselves through a series of challenges designed to test their ability to carve out a market segment, refine messaging, motivate customers, and impress VCs. Startups are also judged on their ability to secure funding, land on-the-record customers, and attract top-flight talent.

“The startups in the 2021 Big50 Startup Report are challenging the status quo in a number of high-growth, high-tech markets, including networking, security, AI, IoT, cloud, and more. Recent Big50 alumni have been acquired by market leaders, raised massive rounds of funding, and successfully executed IPOs. The startups in this year’s report are well-positioned to continue that growing tradition of successful exits,” said Jeff Vance, founder and Editor-in-Chief of Startup50. “I won’t be at all surprised if several of the startups in this report are household names in the not-too-distant future,” Vance added.

About Wyebot

Wyebot is the leader in AI-driven WiFi Automation. Its vendor agnostic Wireless Intelligence Platform™ analyzes, optimizes and, using its patent-pending AI-based engine and market-leading multi-radio sensor, automatically provides problem and solution identification resulting in up to a 90% reduction in mean-time to problem resolution, up to a 60% reduction in WiFi problem tickets, and a reduction in onsite problem-solving visits by up to 80%. For more information, please visit https://wyebot.com.

Media Contact

Jessica Reiner

FischTank PR

wyebot@FischTankPR.com

About Startup50.com and the 2021 Big50 Startup Report

Jeff Vance founded Startup50 in 2013 to establish a site that would evaluate, test, and track hot technology startups. Jeff also regularly contributed feature stories to a number of publications, including Network World, CIO, IDG Insider Pro, and many others.

The Big50 is Jeff’s yearly roundup of the hottest 50 tech startups to watch. To be featured in the Big50, startups must go through Startup50’s rigorous vetting process. The startups in this year’s report represent the technologies, market sectors, and trends that are poised to upend the economic status quo in the coming year and beyond. Read about them at www.startup50.com.