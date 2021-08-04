ETF Trends and ETF Database Join Forces with Alerian to Redefine Indexing and Digital Distribution

DALLAS and NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alerian, a leading independent global index provider, announced today its acquisition of ETF Trends and ETF Database. In addition to providing trusted research and educational tools for financial advisors, these companies offer clients proprietary data insights on the investment community. Combined with Alerian, the complementary businesses will offer a differentiated solution with next generation digital, data-driven information and index creation services.



“The market demands state of the art, data driven tools to inform product development, enhance distribution, and increase overall advisor engagement,” said Robert Hughes, Chief Commercial Officer at Alerian. “ETF Trends and ETF Database’s established and growing presence with the financial advisor community furthers our insight into what is most important to them, enabling us to deepen our relationships with shared clients.”

This transaction is the latest step in Alerian's growth strategy and accelerates its ability to offer a comprehensive suite of index solutions as well as research, data, and distribution support to its clients. Alerian, ETF Trends and ETF Database can collectively now offer clients an efficient turnkey solution to identify market needs, create thoughtfully designed indexes, develop highly customized content and then deliver this information intelligently, leveraging a targeted distribution platform.

Tom Lydon and Tom Hendrickson will be owners in the combined business and will join the board of the parent company. “Tom Hendrickson and I are excited to be part of a team that shares our core principles and values innovation and client partnership,” said Tom Lydon. “We are focused on continuing to lead the advancement of our digital growth strategy and supporting our shared clients with research, data-driven content, and information product ingenuity.”

The combined company will maintain its offices in Dallas, Edmonton, Irvine, and New York.

About Alerian

Alerian (alerianandsnet.com) is a leading independent global index provider focused on building innovative, index-based investment strategies. Alerian, including S-Network Global Indexes, serves the global investment community through indexing, benchmarking, and calculation services. Built on a foundation of data rigor and specialty research, Alerian offers a comprehensive family of energy, income, and thematic indexes. Today, the firm has over $20 billion in total assets benchmarked to its indexes and over 200 customers world-wide.

About ETF Trends and ETF Database



ETF Trends ( ETFTrends.com ) and ETF Database ( ETFdb.com ), the preeminent digital platforms for ETF news, research, tools, video, webcasts, native content channels and more. The ETF Trends and ETF Database brands have been trusted amongst advisors, institutional investors and individual investors for a combined 25 years. The firms are uniquely positioned to aid advisor’s education, adoption and usage of ETFs, as well as the asset management community’s transition from traditionally analog to digital interactions with the advisor community.

Media Contact:

Justin Meise

Buttonwood Communications Group

914-319-0339

jmeise@buttonwoodpr.com