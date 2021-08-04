

Octopus AIM VCT plc



04 August 2021



Net Asset Value



The Board of Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 31 July 2021 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 126.7 pence per share.



The net asset value is stated excluding a final dividend of 3.5 pence per share and a special dividend of 2.5 pence per share. The final and special dividend will be paid on 13 August 2021, to those shareholders on the register on 9 July 2021.



For further information, please contact:



Kate Tidbury



Octopus Investments Limited



Tel: 0800 316 2295

