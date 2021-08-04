Rogue One, Inc Subsidiary Launches New Tequila Brand

Washington DC, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogue One, Inc., (hereinafter “ROAG”) a publicly traded company under the ticker symbol (OTC Pink: ROAG) announced today that it has re-launched its flagship Tequila brand, ARMERO® (hereinafter “Armero”) Tequila in select US markets. ARMERO®, a 100% premium “sipping” tequila which was included in the Company’s recent acquisition of Human Brands International, Inc., is exclusively imported in the United States by the Company’s import division CapCity Beverage and is now available at select on and off premise retailers in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland and Washington DC.

ARMERO, produced at the award-winning Hacienda Capellania (NOM-1545 currently ranked #14 out of the top 100+ distilleries in Mexico, according to Tequila Matchmaker), is distilled from ripe 6 and 7-year-old mature Blue Weber agave in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, an area well known for its rich copper clay soil and temperate climate which gives our mature agave very distinct and flavorful tasting notes. The brand creator, Daniel Bouquet De Grau, a master distiller who is still actively involved with the brand and currently the Director of Mexico operations for Human Brands International, stated “We believe that our slow cooking and cooling process, long fermentation, mellow distillation and our proprietary formula/process makes ARMERO pound for pound on the finest sipping tequilas in the world”. The Company selected it’s “Krystal” expression to re-introduce the brand to American tequila enthusiast. The “Krystal” is the brand introductory Blanco expression and is the perfect way to discover the fine art of sipping tequila at an affordable price point. The suggested retail price range for the Armero “Krystal is $29.99 - $35.99. The Company is currently in discussions with several distributors to expand the brands distribution to more markets across the United States and intends to launch additional expressions by early Q-1 2022, which will include a Cristalino, Reposado, Anejo and Extra Anejo.

“We are very excited about the positioning of Armero in the US market. With each of our brands we try to focus on providing great quality and value for our customers, what we call “affordable luxury”. With each sip of Armero you can taste the high quality of the spirit, the care that went into the Agave and you would think you were drinking a $300 bottle of Tequila. Armero was created to be a disruptor in a spirit category that has been dominated by a few brands that controlled the way people consumed tequila in the US for decades, which is why we are so excited about the potential of introducing the US consumer to an affordable premium sipping tequila in the fastest growing spirit category in the world’, stated Rogue One/Human Brands COO Janon Costley.

Please stay tuned for further updates on ARMERO® Tequila and other company news.

About Rogue One, Inc.:

Rogue One, Inc is a holding company that focuses on acquisition opportunities in the multi-trillion dollar spirit/adult beverage sector and related industries. ROAG primarily targets companies, and/or exclusive production and supply agreements in the Tequila industry. ROAG will also seek opportunities involving uniquely positioned, specialized retail/hospitality locations and brands that will be supported by our underlying business activities.

About Human Brands:

Human Brands International, Inc. ( www.humanbrandsinc.com ) is a diversified holding company in the spirit and hospitality sectors with a primary focus on the tequila industry. The Company was established in late 2014 to capitalize on the growing alcohol beverage market and changing consumer habits in the industry. The Company currently has several wholly owned subsidiaries that focus on five key areas of business: Agave, Bulk Tequila Production, Brand Development, Import/Export and Hospitality. Human Brands diversified operating divisions currently own and manage over 250k agave plants, several premium spirit brands such as Armero Tequila, Three hospitality concepts,( Santo Coyote , Santa Cantina , Museo by Santo ) and holds exclusive import/export rights for a variety of spirit brands ( CapCity Beverage ). The Company’s core foundation is built upon its bulk tequila production operations. The Company currently has supply contracts with well-known tequila brands, as well as celebrities and athletes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above.

Attachments