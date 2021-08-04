New York, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Circulating Tumor Cells Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By Application, By Product, By Specimen, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126814/?utm_source=GNW



The global circulating tumor cells market size is expected to reach USD 18.3 billion by 2027. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2027. Many potential applications of CTCs in pre-diagnosis, pretreatment, and intra- and post-treatment provide lucrative growth opportunities to players involved in the development of CTC enrichment and isolation products Research organizations are engaged in endeavors aimed at developing CTC-based tests to improve cancer diagnosis in terms of efficiency and speed.



Furthermore, the growing demand for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures is anticipated to propel investments by key stakeholders in this area.CTC-based liquid biopsy tests lead to limited trauma and enable rapid recovery owing to their non-invasive nature.



Moreover, it enables minimal invasive screening of tumors before opting for complex surgical procedures, such as radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and surgical removal of tumors, thus positively impacting the adoption.



The limited applicability of these cells in rare cancers has hampered the revenue growth up to a certain extent.For instance, there is negligible evidence for the characterization of CTCs for sarcoma.



Conversely, several methods are being investigated for the isolation of these cells, such as methods based on epithelial antigen-targeted antibodies, which are anticipated to help overcome these challenges in the coming years.



• The CTC detection and enrichment methods accounted for the largest revenue share owing to the presence of wide availability of products for CTC enrichment and isolation

• Moreover, high penetration in terms of usage of products offered under this segment has driven the segment share

• The growing application of nanomaterials in cancer management is anticipated to drive revenue for direct detection methods in the coming years

• The devices and systems segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2020 over its counterpart segments including kits and reagents and blood collection tubes

• The presence of high-throughput automated systems coupled with the availability of a substantial number of systems to carry out detection of tumor cells has contributed to a large revenue share

• CTC analysis has major applications in research settings, including investigational research, drug developments, and biomarker studies. This has resulted in a segment’s large revenue share

• Currently, whole blood specimens are the key source of CTCs, thus accounting for the largest share in 2020

• Low use of bone marrow-derived cells in clinical settings has contributed to a smaller revenue share of this segment

• Other sources include CSF, spinal fluids, urine, and pleural effusion

• Easy availability of biological specimens, such as urine, is likely to accelerate adoption under this segment

• The market is fragmented in nature with the presence of well-established players, along with medium to small-sized players

