New York, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Wheelchair Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Product, By Category Type, By Country And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126813/?utm_source=GNW



North America Wheelchair Market Growth & Trends



The North America wheelchair market size is expected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period. This is largely due to an increase in the adoption of advanced, compact, and portable mobility aids on account of the growing target population in the U.S. Rising geriatric population is most likely to create higher demand for mobility products, such as wheelchairs. As per the U.S. Census Bureau, mobility is the most common disability among older Americans. 61 million adults live with a disability in the U.S. out of which, 13.7% have mobility disability with serious difficulty walking or climbing stairs.



Also, in 2016, there were 3.3 million wheelchair users in the U.S., with 1.825 million of those users aged 65 years and above. This number is predicted to grow every year, with an expected 2 million new wheelchair users per year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated a global shipping and logistics crisis in early 2020, resulting in container shipping shortages and rising costs, as well as interrupting, and potentially continuing to disrupt global trade. This made it difficult for wheelchair manufacturers to obtain necessary products, components, and raw materials. However, companies are anticipated to restart operations due to the ease of lockdown, which will support market growth in the years to come.



North America Wheelchair Market Report Highlights

• The manual wheelchair product segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of more than 60% in 2020. This growth can be attributed to the high product demand to its low costs and weight and non-dependability on charging

• The adult category segment accounted for the highest revenue share of over 84% in 2020. This is owing to the fact that adults have a higher rate of spinal injuries, neuromuscular diseases, and trunk/neck weakness than children

• The rehabilitation centers application dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 34% in 2020

• The hospitals application segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the rising number of medical emergencies that need the use of wheelchairs

• Canada is projected to register the fastest CAGR of more than 8.5% over the forecast period due to the rising number of startups in the country

• For instance, Braze Mobility, a university of Toronto firm, has developed a set of adjustable blind spot sensors that can be mounted on wheelchairs and scooters to make it easier and safer for people to move around

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126813/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________