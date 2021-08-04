Peter Bacchus appointed independent director of Trident Royalties PLC

Kenmare Resources plc ("Kenmare" or "the Company")

04 August 2021

Notification Under Listing Rule 9.6.14(2)

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Kenmare announces that Peter Bacchus, a Non-Executive Director of Kenmare, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Trident Royalties PLC, a mining royalty and streaming company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (Ticker TRR).

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world's largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma's production accounts for approximately 5% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday "quality-of life" items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.