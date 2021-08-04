Tanner James of Tansocial Signs Book Publishing Partnership With KISS PR Brand Story Publications

Las Vegas, Nevada, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22-year-old CEO of a leading social media company, Tansocial, a digital marketing company that focuses on performance marketing, branding, and strategy. They also have a venture aspect of the company that is focused on digital products and assets. The mission of Tansocial is to leverage the growing space of social media to maximize the exposure of their clients and help them create a recognizable brand.

To help young music artists get more exposure on Instagram and music publishing platforms, James has secured a relationship with KISS PR to help his clients get found using SEO. James selected KISS PR to partner with his agency on this project because of their extensive experience working on marketing campaigns for undiscovered music artists.

Tanner James has established himself as a leader in the social media marketing space with a six-figure income at the age of twenty-two without a formal college education. His company, Tansocial, has worked with large-scale household names, using social media and technology-forward digital marketing techniques to build strong personal brand identities. As a young person thriving on an unconventional career path, James has a wealth of knowledge to share with music artists who wish to follow their dreams and gain traction for their music on social media and streaming platforms. Mr. James believes that the key to thriving is in figuring out how to focus your energy, establish a strategic business, relationships, and respect the value of your own time.

As part of their campaign aimed at helping small-scale musicians take advantage of social media and SEO, Qamar Zaman CEO of KISS PR and Tanner James signed a contract to author a book deal. The new book is set for release on September 15th, 2021, and will be available Google Play Store, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target Books, among other online publishing platforms. Press releases will be published closer to the launch of the book with further information.





