Armanino Opens Offices in Austin and Chicago, Accelerating Nationwide Expansion

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced the opening of two new offices in Austin, Texas and Chicago. These new locations are the physical manifestation of Armanino’s years-long presence in key economic centers within Texas and the Midwest. Both offices consolidate existing on-the-ground support, organically expand the firm’s burgeoning presence from Texas through the Midwest, and enhance service offerings for clients with business interests in Austin and Chicago.



Armanino has experienced rapid growth in 2021, adding five new locations to its footprint in a two-month timeframe. The firm recently announced its expansion to St. Louis upon joining with Brown Smith Wallace LLP, as well as to New York City, establishing its first East Coast office with an experienced team of leading business management professionals.

While Armanino has experienced some growth from combinations, the firm continues to aggressively seize opportunities to establish offices in markets with longtime clients and a critical mass of personnel. Armanino’s ambitious growth play is part of a strategic vision rather than a drive to expand for growth’s sake.

“Geographic expansion is the natural consequence of our national client base, our expanding slate of services and our growing team of talented professionals throughout the country,” said Matt Armanino, CEO of Armanino LLP. “We have a passion for doing things differently, and because we’ve embraced entrepreneurialism and innovation — especially during a time when many businesses are putting plans on hold — we’re able to deliver in-demand services that create growth opportunities for our firm and our people. Through this growth and change, we’re better equipped to serve our clients, and we’re empowered to achieve more as a firm.”

With a growing number of clients and team members located in Texas, Armanino’s Austin office represents a key move in its expansion strategy, allowing the firm to establish deeper roots and to better serve longtime clients in the rapidly growing city. Armanino initially expanded to Texas upon combining with public accounting firm Travis Wolff in 2017, which established the firm’s Dallas office. The firm’s physical presence in Austin facilitates client growth, ensuring full client support and a localized commitment to client success and community impact.

Armanino’s business and teams continue to expand rapidly throughout the Midwest, and the firm’s Chicago office was established to support its growth with a downtown presence in one of the nation’s major business centers. In addition to establishing a Midwest hub in St. Louis, Armanino’s expansion to Chicago increases the firm’s capabilities to meet clients where they are and establishes Armanino as a dominant player in the Midwest.

While Armanino has long supported clients remotely, the firm remains committed to a physical footprint throughout the country and is increasingly delivering service through a combination of virtual and onsite client support.

“We leverage the best of our remote capabilities with experts throughout the country while understanding the importance of local resources and on-the-ground relationships and support,” said Matt Armanino. “This is an exciting time for Armanino, as we’re actively investing in the right office infrastructure to benefit our clients and communities. We appreciate human connections and relationships — they matter to how we build trust, share common values and reinforce a sense of community. In a world where we all seek more flexibility, we’re dedicated to finding new and better ways to work together and with our valued clients.”

To get in touch with an Armanino team near you, please visit: https://www.armaninollp.com/contact/

About Armanino LLP

Armanino LLP (www.armaninollp.com) is one of the 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. The firm extends its global services to more than 100 countries through its membership in Moore Global, one of the world's major accounting and consulting membership organizations. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group (www.amfmediagroup.com), a media and communications services agency. Its affiliate, Intersect Capital (www.intersectcapitalllc.com) is an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.

Kyle McGuire, AMF Media Group

925.790.2788

kyle@amfmediagroup.com