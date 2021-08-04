Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. Announces Shareholder Update and Plans for the Future

Nashville, TN, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Simulated Environment Concepts Inc. (OTC-PINK:SMEV) is proud to announce it has completed all tasks to regain OTC market current status. “Now that the housekeeping has been completed, we would like to update everyone on our strategy going forward,” states President/CEO Marvin Baker.



We plan to be a holding company with several divisions. Our goal is to be diversified and yet have some divisions actually contribute to each other’s success. Below is a breakdown of the divisions we will be announcing over the next few weeks.

Real Estate Holdings Division – This division will be geared towards the entertainment and recreation space. Management has secured 2 qualified properties at the time of this release. These properties have a total value of just under $2 million. More details on these properties and their development will be forthcoming.

Hospitality Division - This division will be geared towards the food and beverage as well as lodging space. Management, together with our team of engineers, builders, funders have located several turnkey operations available for purchase in the near future.

Entertainment Division - This division will be geared towards Music and Theatrical events that many may classify as “shows or festivals”.

Other joint ventures and divisions will be announced as they are finalized.

CEO Marvin Baker stated, “We are so excited to have secured nearly $2 million in assets for our real estate division and look forward to updates on all other divisions as they develop.”

Also, we have previously announced and are still completing the share structure changes. So far, we have completed the authorized share reduction from 9 billion to 1.8 billion, equating to 80% of the total AS.

As mentioned in previous tweets we are finalizing the reduction of common stock that will be retired. We plan to have this completed over the next few weeks and will update the OTC markets/shareholders once this happens. We’re excited about our future and for our shareholders to take this journey with us.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks are detailed in the Company's respective filings at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LIGA/overview.

Contact Information:

SMEV Shareholder/Investor inquiries can be directed to:

Marvin Baker

CEO

Email: Marvin@smevmerger.com

URL: www.smevmerger.com