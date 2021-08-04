New York, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Branched Stent Grafts Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126801/?utm_source=GNW



Branched Stent Grafts Market Growth & Trends



The global branched stent grafts market size is anticipated to reach USD 477.53 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2028. Continued robust growth in segments is an outcome of the growing diagnostic capturing of pre-ruptured aneurysms, expanding clinical coverage, and an overarching trend for endovascular aneurysm repair. In addition, the preference for endovascular treatment for aortic aneurysms further boosts the market growth.



Around 28 million vascular surgeries have been postponed or canceled globally at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which can seriously affect the market.Restrictions on the movement of goods and people gradually led to a decline in the uptake of nonelective surgeries, such as those resulting from trauma or acute conditions.



In addition, extended factory closures by companies in several countries slowed down the manufacturing of products.



With the rapid increase in the elderly population worldwide, the frequency of aortic aneurysms is likely to increase, which, in turn, is expected to contribute to market growth during the forecast period. In the U.S., aortic aneurysms were the leading cause of 9,923 deaths in 2018. Thoracic aortic aneurysm and AAA are types of aortic aneurysms; aneurysms can also occur in other parts of the body.



The global market is fairly competitive. The most notable participants in the market are Medtronic, Terumo Corp., and Cardinal Health (Cordis). Key players are involved in new product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to gain a competitive edge over each other. For instance, in March 2021, Medtronic collaborated with Spectrum Health to drive value in healthcare and improve outcomes for patients in West Michigan. In September 2020, Terumo Aortic launched the TREO Abdominal Aortic Stent-Graft System to expand the company’s aortic solutions offerings.



Branched Stent Grafts Market Report Highlights

• Iliac stents are expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period owing to the high technological advancements in this segment

• The chimney segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period owing to the growing application scope of these products

• In 2021, North America held the dominant share of the global market owing to the increased burden of vascular diseases

• Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2021 to 2028 due to the growing presence of key companies, such as Microport Scientific Corp. and Medtronic, Inc., in the region

• Europe is expected to hold the second-largest market share by 2028 due to high disposable income levels, the presence of developed economies, and the availability of well-established healthcare infrastructure & skilled professionals

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126801/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________