Societe Generale - Availability of the second amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document

Paris, 4th August 2021

Availability of the second amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document

Societe Generale informs the public that the second amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document filed on 17th March 2021 under number D-21-0138, has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 4th August 2021 under number D-21-0138-A02.

It includes in particular the information of the interim financial report for the first half-year 2021.

This document is made available to the public, free of charge, in accordance with the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and may be consulted in the “Regulated information” section of the Company’s website (http://www.societegenerale.com/en/measuring-our-performance/information-and-publications/regulated_information) and on the AMF’s website.





Jean-Baptiste Froville_01 58 98 68 00_jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com

