Alliance Memory in Stock With Scarce Genuine Micron NOR Flash Memory Products

KIRKLAND, Wash., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Memory today announced that it has begun receiving its phase II shipments of a wide range of legacy NOR Flash devices from Micron Technology . Alliance Memory is now stocking select offerings from Micron’s M29F 5V Parallel NOR Flash, M45PE Serial NOR Flash, the N25Q Serial NOR Flash, the J3 Parallel NOR Flash, and the P30/P33 Parallel NOR Flash families, all of which Micron previously discontinued with product change notification #32163 (last time buy: March 2018).



“We’ve made a major commitment to meeting our customers’ legacy Micron flash component needs, and with the stock we’re going to receive now through Q3, we expect to be able to support our customers through 2022 and beyond,” said David Bagby, president and CEO of Alliance Memory. “At a time when so many suppliers can’t take an order — much less ship — in 2021, Alliance Memory customers can count on us to have, in stock, a very wide range of the Micron flash products they need right now.”

Micron-made legacy NOR Flash parts highlighted in the following sections are now available directly from Alliance Memory:

M29F 5V NOR Flash

The AEC-Q100-certified components feature a 55ns access time and are offered with -40°C to +85°C and -40°C to +125°C extended temperature ranges in the 48-pin TSOP and 44-pin SOP packages. Additional density and configuration options are available on request.

M45PE 3V Serial NOR Flash

Micron’s M45PE Series products are 3V page erasable Serial NOR Flash memory devices accessed by the SPI-compatible bus. The memory can be written or programmed 1 byte to 256 bytes at a time using the PAGE WRITE or PAGE PROGRAM commands.

N25Q 1.8V and 3V Serial NOR Flash

Micron’s N25Q series consists of high-performance multiple input/output Serial Flash memory devices manufactured on 65nm NOR technology. It features execute-in-place (XIP) functionality, advanced write protection mechanisms, and a high-speed SPI-compatible bus interface. The innovative, high-performance, dual- and quad-input/output instructions enable double or quadruple the transfer bandwidth for READ and PROGRAM operations.

J3 and P30/P33 Parallel NOR Flash

Micron’s J3, P30, and P33 series consist of high-performance single-bit cell (SBC) and multi-level cell (MLC) parallel flash memory devices manufactured on 65nm NOR technology. They feature advanced write protection mechanisms, x8 and x16 bus widths, and are common flash interface (CFI)-compatible.

To discuss long-term support of the legacy Micron NOR Flash devices, customers are invited to call or email their nearest Alliance Memory contact:

EMEA – Sue Macedo

+44 (0)787 634 4055

sue@alliancememory.com Americas – Tom Gargan

+1 514 639 0914

tom@alliancememory.com Asia / Pacific – David Bagby

+1 650 868 1211

david@alliancememory.com

About Alliance Memory Inc.

Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company’s product range includes flash, DRAM, and SRAM memory ICs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 8Gb. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at www.alliancememory.com .

