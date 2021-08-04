Addison Texas Coworking Venture X Dallas By Galleria Provides Free Resource to Help Small Businesses Get Started in 2021

Addison, TX , Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas, TX — Many people dream of starting their own business, but the process can seem complicated and overwhelming, especially to those who are already working full-time jobs to make ends meet. Venture X Dallas by the Galleria, a boutique-style shared office community

serving Addison, North Dallas and surrounding areas, has created a resource guiding future small business owners through the core steps required in the earliest stage of starting a small business.

Businesses, freelancers, and startups across niches are proud to call the 24,000 boutique-style coworking community home. Venture X provides several different kinds of offices to fit the needs of all businesses, ranging from shared and dedicated desks to private office suites.

“At Venture X Dallas by the Galleria, we know firsthand that getting started can be one of the most intimidating parts of the process,” says Nadim Ahmed, entrepreneur and CEO of Venture X by the Galleria, which was awarded Best Coworking Space by Addison Magazine’s Readers’ Choice Awards in 2020.

Award: Venture X, North Dallas, Favorite co-working/virtual office space

The free online resource, which aims to help small business owners set themselves up for success, provides readers with the basics on the key steps towards starting a business, including:



How to conduct market research and find a viable niche for your business.

What to include in a business plan and why it’s so important.

Methods for gathering business funding.

Choosing the right location and office model for your business.

Selecting a business structure that fits your idea.

Legally protecting your business name.

When you are required to register your business.

Obtaining federal and state Employer Identification Numbers (EIDs)

Finding out if you need to apply for business permits and licenses and how to do so.

The benefits of opening business bank accounts.

About Venture X Dallas by the Galleria

Venture X Dallas by the Galleria is a boutique-style professional community that inspires collaboration and productivity, serving Addison, North Dallas, Richardson, and Plano. Don’t be limited by your suite, work from our private booths and open spaces or from any of our Venture X locations, including the 10 in Dallas. With our full concierge service and endless amenities, you can focus on your business while we take care of all your workspace needs.



