NCRA elects 2021-2020 officers at national Conference & Expo

Reston, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RESTON, Va., Aug. 4, 2021 — The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA), the country’s leading organization representing stenographic court reporters, captioners, and legal videographers, announced that the membership elected and installed its 2021-2022 officers during the Association’s 2021 Conference & Expo held at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nev., July 29-Aug. 1.

The 2021-2022 slate of officers include:

President Debra A. Dibble, RDR, CRR, CRC, a freelance reporter and captioner from Salt Lake City, Utah;

President-Elect Jason T. Meadors, FAPR, RPR, CRR, CRC, a court reporter and firm owner from Fort Collins, Colo.;

Vice President Kristin M. Anderson, RPR, an official court reporter from

San Antonio, Texas; and

San Antonio, Texas; and Secretary-Treasurer Cindy L. Isaacsen, RPR, an official court reporter from Shawnee, Kan.

In addition, two new members of NCRA’s Board of Directors were also installed at the Conference & Expo to serve three-year terms. They are Saba McKinley-Roberts, RPR, CRI, a freelance court reporter, captioner, and agency owner from Clarksville, Tenn., and Erika Sjoquist, RPR, CRR, a court reporter from Savannah, Ga.

Also elected to a two-year term was Yolanda Walton, FAPR, RPR, an official court reporter from Norwalk, Ohio.

Returning directors include:

Lance Boardman, RDR, CRR, an official court reporter from Cleveland, Ohio;

Cathy Penniston, RPR, CRI, a court reporting instructor and broadcast captioner from Waukee, Iowa;

Heidi C. Thomas, FAPR, RDR, CRR, CRC, a broadcast captioner and CART provider from Kennesaw, Ga., and;

Christine Phipps, RPR, a court reporter and firm owner from North Palm Beach, Fla., NCRA Immediate Past President.

The court reporting and captioning professions offer viable career choices that do not require a four-year college degree and yet offer good salaries, flexible schedules, and interesting venues. There is currently an increasing demand for more reporters and captioners to meet the growing number of employment opportunities available nationwide and abroad. Court reporters and captioners rely on the latest in technology to use stenographic machines to capture the spoken word and translate it into written text in real time. These professionals work both in and out of the courtroom recording legal cases and depositions, providing live captioning of events, and assisting members of the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities with gaining access to information, entertainment, educational opportunities, and more.

To arrange an interview with a working court reporter or captioner, or to learn more about the lucrative and flexible court reporting or captioning professions and the many job opportunities currently available, contact pr@ncra.org.

About NCRA

The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) has been internationally recognized for promoting excellence among those who capture and convert the spoken word to text for more than 100 years. NCRA is committed to supporting its more than 12,000 members in achieving the highest level of professional expertise with educational opportunities and industry-recognized court reporting, educator, and videographer certification programs. NCRA impacts legislative issues and the global marketplace through its actively involved membership.

Forbes has named court reporting as one of the best career options that do not require a traditional four-year degree. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the court reporting field is expected to be one of the fastest areas of projected employment growth across all occupations. According to 247/WallSt.com, the court reporting profession ranks sixth out of 25 careers with the lowest unemployment rate, just 0.7 percent. Career information about the court reporting profession—one of the leading career options that do not require a traditional four-year degree—can be found at NCRA DiscoverSteno.org.