Adventure Premieres New Digital Series

GLEN ECHO, Md., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, Adventure Theatre MTC’s Sunday StoryTime will be the first presentation of Artistically Black with host Dannielle Hutchinson. In this new digital series, Dannielle will speak with fellow Black artists on the expansiveness of the community, the love and labors of art, and the connection between the two. Adventure Theatre MTC’s Storytimes are Sundays at 3 pm (please note the new time) free on Facebook Live.

Dannielle is one of Adventure's own. She started her career at Adventure Theatre in 2015 and is currently the Associate Education Director. She is also a teaching artist, actor, and playwright. As a proud graduate of Morgan State University, where she studied theatre arts and stage management under Shirley Basfield Dunlap, Dannielle began her theatre career as a stage manager for MetroStage in Alexandria, VA. Prior to joining the Adventure Theatre Academy team, she taught English and Drama in Prince George’s County Public Schools.

Executive Team, Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong look forward to launching this new, recurring production on Adventure’s digital platform. Says Kong, “Dannielle is a talented actor and artist, as well as a close colleague. Our online audience enjoyed her past StoryTimes, and we’re delighted to have her return with her own series to focus on a topic that is dear to her heart.”

Storytime’s presentation of Artistically Black will premiere free on Facebook on August 8, 2021, at 3 pm. For more information, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.

