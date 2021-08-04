Greyspring Apartments Announces Acquisition of a 412 Unit Multi-Family Asset in Montreal

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greyspring Apartments has acquired a rental community located on de Choisy Street in Montreal, Québec. The acquisition consists of 10 low-rise wood and brick buildings containing 412 rental units. Greyspring Apartments will oversee the execution of a comprehensive value-add program, which will include common area and suite improvements and building efficiency enhancements.



Located in the Saint-Léonard neighborhood, the property is within walking distance to established transit, retail, academic institutions and hospitals. It is conveniently located at the intersection of Bélanger Street and Lacordaire Boulevard, two main streets that contain a number of essential services and amenities, also providing easy access to major highways and thoroughfares.

The property has a mix of studio, one, two and three-bedroom units with both above and underground parking spread over 257,523 square feet of GFA.

“We are very pleased to add this acquisition to our growing Canadian portfolio, particularly in Montreal which has recently seen substantial economic growth,” said Karl Brady, President, Greyspring Apartments. “This central location of the property provides residents with convenient transit options and numerous amenities. We are excited to implement our value-add program to enhance the resident experience.”

About Greyspring Apartments

Greyspring is a rapidly growing asset management firm that acquires, strategically repositions and manages multifamily assets in growing and stable markets within Canada. With an expanding portfolio of more than 2,000 units and over CAD$395 million in assets under management, Greyspring is focused on effectively implementing value-add programs that improve the quality of its rental communities and provide an enhanced living experience for its tenants. Greyspring is an investment and asset management firm jointly owned by Greybrook Realty Partners and Marlin Spring. Visit www.greyspring.com.

