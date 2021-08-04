Encompass to Manage Parts Supply for Liebherr Home Appliances

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of replacement parts and supply chain services for a diverse range of product brands, today announced it has finalized a three-year agreement to provide repair parts support for residential and commercial refrigerators and freezers from Liebherr, a German manufacturer of a wide variety of products.



Under the deal, Encompass will manage the parts supply chain for Liebherr’s home refrigeration line, which includes a portfolio of freestanding, fully-integrated, column and undercounter units for refrigeration, freezing and wine preservation.

End-to-end Encompass services include parts forecasting, procurement, warehousing, distribution and call center support. The Liebherr program will be managed through Encompass’ Georgia, Florida, Nevada and New York facilities to expedite delivery throughout the U.S.

Encompass will supply repair parts primarily to Liebherr’s authorized service network, self-servicing retailers and consumer end users. To streamline access to pricing, availability and ordering of Liebherr parts, Encompass has created a custom ecommerce portal.

“Encompass has extensive experience implementing and managing parts supply chain programs for specialty high-end appliance brands like Liebherr,” said Encompass Senior Vice President Joe Hurley. “As such, we’re able to leverage the best practices and procedures we’ve developed over time to deliver a superior aftersales experience to Liebherr customers.”

Hurley said the two companies worked jointly to create metrics that will gauge the program’s success. Encompass will be held to specific performance targets for same day shipments, order turnaround time, call center availability, order accuracy and more.

“We closely monitor team activity, particularly in the warehouse, to provide comprehensive program reporting to our clients, as well as to identify any areas that may need improvement,” said Hurley. “Achieving defined targets is so critical to Encompass that our associates are compensated based on their performance levels.”

Encompass President and CEO Robert Coolidge said forward-thinking manufacturers like Liebherr are increasingly opting to take advantage of external resources for parts supply.

“Many manufacturers recognize the financial benefits that can be gained by freeing up the labor and infrastructure needed for a standalone parts operation,” said Coolidge. “Encompass is extremely pleased to partner with Liebherr and deliver streamlined, cost-effective parts support to their customers.”

Liebherr Head of Customer Service Robert Marriott said “Liebherr continues to focus on technical innovation and energy efficiency while bringing intelligent features to the company’s newest generation of appliances. Equally important is ongoing support and service for Liebherr products.”

“Liebherr appliances are rigidly quality tested and designed to last for a long time,” said Marriott. “When users do eventually need replacement parts or repairs, it’s imperative they receive fast and efficient service. We’re confident in Encompass’ ability to maintain a strong, reliable parts supply chain and keep our customers satisfied with the Liebherr brand beyond the initial sale.”

About Liebherr Appliances

Driven by innovation and characterized by sophisticated, elegant design, the family owned and German-based Liebherr Appliances brings the best of European cooling to the Americas. With more than 60 years of expertise in premium refrigeration, Liebherr Appliances combines quality, design, and innovation to offer high-end refrigeration solutions for the modern home or business. Visit home.liebherr.com to learn more about Liebherr's full product line of freestanding, built-in and fully integrated refrigerators and freezers, wine and humidor cigar storage units. For more information, visit home.liebherr.com.

About Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.

Formed in 1953, Encompass is one of the country’s largest suppliers of repair parts and accessories for products throughout the home. Encompass also offers complete parts supply chain management, 3PL, depot repair and reverse logistics service. In addition to consumers, we support an array of B2B customers, including manufacturers, multi-family property management, warranty providers, service networks, independent dealers and retailers.

For more information, please visit solutions.encompass.com