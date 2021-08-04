Sunrise Recovery Ranch Awarded $100,000 Grant to Help Fight Opioid Crisis

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise Recovery Ranch, one of California’s leading addiction and mental health disorder treatment facilities, has received a grant to provide treatment for lower-income individuals who have been impacted by the nation’s ongoing opioid crisis.

The $100,000 MAT Access Points Project grant, which is available to Riverside County residents, is funded through the Department of Health Care Services California MAT Expansion Project and administered by The Center at Sierra Health Foundation.

The MAT Access Points Project is providing funding to a network of organizations throughout California to address the opioid crisis by supporting prevention, education, stigma reduction, treatment, and recovery services for people who are struggling with opioid use disorder and other substance use disorders.

“As a society, we need to recognize that the opioid epidemic in this country will not end without profound, inventive solutions,” Sunrise Recovery Ranch CEO Marlon Rollins said. “That starts with increasing access to low- or no-cost treatment for the populations who are most in need of care, so we’re thrilled that this grant will allow us to offer these services to the individuals who might otherwise have few realistic options that could result in better outcomes.”

The project also intends to increase access to medication-assisted treatment (MAT), which combines the use of FDA-approved medications with counseling and behavioral therapies for a proven, effective treatment of opioid use disorder. Sunrise Recovery Ranch offers MAT as part of its comprehensive services and evidence-based treatment options.

About Sunrise Recovery Ranch

