Wanderlei Silva Endorses Utopix™ CBD Brand

Leawood, Kansas, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YEP, Inc., (“YEP”), an innovative sales and marketing company, announced today the a major endorsement of its Utopix™ CBD line of products from world famous mixed martial artist Wanderlei Silva. Mr. Silva is a Brazilian-American mixed martial artist who has competed in Japan's Pride Fighting Championships and the American-based Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). He holds the record for the most wins, knockouts, title defenses, and longest winning streak in PRIDE history. He is the former PRIDE Middleweight Champion, and the 2003 PRIDE Middleweight Grand Prix Tournament Champion. He most recently competed for Bellator MMA in the light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions.

YEP’s Utopix™ CBD is a proprietary consumer and pet product line with Micelle nano technology for advanced absorption. The Utopix™ CBD Portfolio of products includes: topical pain and inflammation relief creams; Broad Spectrum CBD beauty creams; Oral Dissolvable Tablet sublingual mint technology; premium oil tinctures; gourmet gummies; and CBDBrainIQ™ for focus, brain health, and cognitive performance.

Mr. Silva said, “I have seen the benefits CBD can bring to athletes and sports and fitness enthusiasts, so it makes sense for me to partner with a strong brand and a quality product. I have worked with YEP’s VP of Marketing Livia Fisher-Kane for over 10 years inside and outside the UFC and I am happy to work with her and the YEP team to make UTOPIX™ a globally known CBD brand.”

YEP’s VP of Marketing, Livia Fisher-Kane stated, “Wanderlei Silva is a key figure in the international expansion of the UFC globally, especially in Europe, Asia and South America. Mr. Silva brings UTOPIX™ immediate brand recognition in the international market. This is a strong strategic move for YEP and it quickly establishes us in the global CBD market. Wanderlei is a legend in the sports and a strong motivational and inspirational figure that perfectly matches the values we represent through YEP. I am very happy to oversee this partnership and to catapult our international expansion.”

YEP’s Chairman and CEO Jimmy Ezzell said, “I am very honored and excited to have Wanderlei Silva endorsing our UTOPIX™ Nano CBD line. We have amazing products that can impact many people’s wellbeing and quality of life. We want to quickly reach as many people as possible and having Mr. Silva as part of our team will enable us to do that.”

About YEP, Inc.

YEP is a global entrepreneurial community with sales channels in digital, education, small and B2B business services and tools. YEP has now expanded into the consumer health and wellness markets. We are committed to bringing science-based plant wellness to consumers around the world using the highest quality hemp ingredients and advanced absorption technologies including beverages and oral dissolvable tablets. YEP is bringing its proprietary Utopix™ CBD line into several domestic and international markets and partnerships.

Forward-Looking Statement

