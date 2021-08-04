EDF:Information regarding the voting rights and shares (Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the “AMF”)

English French

4 August 2021



Information regarding the voting rights and shares

(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code

and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the “AMF”)



Listing location: NYSE Euronext-Paris

Compartiment: Eurolist A

ISIN code: FR 0010242511

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights 31 July 2021



3,157,832,107



Number of theoretical voting rights:

5,389,121,232 Number of exercisable voting rights:

5,387,766,463

*Number of exercisable voting rights = Number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached) – number of shares without voting rights.

