HSE International has been recognized as a IWSCC Diverse Supplier

EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSE International aligns with its efforts of promoting a diverse ethical supply chain by being certified as a Diverse Supplier.



HSE International, a leading provider of strategically aligned compliance and safety risk management solutions to businesses throughout Canada, the US and internationally, is proud to announce its national certification as a Veteran Owned Enterprise (VOE) by the Inclusive Workplace and Supply Council of Canada (IWSCC).

“We are proud to announce we have received our Veteran Owned Enterprise certification. The IWSCC certification aligns perfectly with our efforts of promoting a diverse ethical supply chain,” said Ryan Tobiassen, Managing Director and CEO, HSE International Group.

IWSCC’s national standard of certification is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, managed, and controlled by veteran and/or people with disabilities, and connects them to corporate and government supply chains.

By including veteran-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.

To learn more about HSE International, please visit www.hseigroup.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/225663f2-37a7-4425-9723-3c4cdcba740e