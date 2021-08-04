Altimmune to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 11, 2021

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.



Altimmune management will host a conference call for investors beginning at 8:30 am E.T. to discuss the second quarter 2021 financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Information:

Date: Wednesday, August 11 Time: 8:30 am Eastern Time Domestic Dial-in: (844) 615-6509 International Dial-in: (918) 922-3148 Conference ID: 9484516 Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ne5cqqtf

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. Our pipeline includes next generation peptide therapeutics for obesity, NASH (ALT-801), and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell™). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

Will Brown

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 240-654-1450

wbrown@altimmune.com