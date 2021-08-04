Altimmune to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 11, 2021

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.
Altimmune management will host a conference call for investors beginning at 8:30 am E.T. to discuss the second quarter 2021 financial results and provide a business update.
Conference Call Information:
|Date:
|Wednesday, August 11
|Time:
|8:30 am Eastern Time
|Domestic Dial-in:
|(844) 615-6509
|International Dial-in:
|(918) 922-3148
|Conference ID:
|9484516
|Webcast:
|https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ne5cqqtf
About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. Our pipeline includes next generation peptide therapeutics for obesity, NASH (ALT-801), and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell™). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com.
Investor and Media Contact:
Will Brown
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 240-654-1450
wbrown@altimmune.com