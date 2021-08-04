Amdocs Extends Agreement with Vodafone Spain to Modernize its Customer Relationship Management Platform

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it has expanded its agreement with Vodafone Spain to modernize its Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system, and maximize the benefits and return-on-investment from Vodafone’s specialized, uniquely tailored customer management solution. As part of the deal, Amdocs’ open and dynamic portfolio will provide a future-proof, modernized, underlying application infrastructure platform, empowering Vodafone Spain to improve the efficiency and performance of its CRM platform.



Following the companies’ recent successful Unified Digital Engagement project, Amdocs will work hand-in-hand with Vodafone Spain in managing the modernization of its CRM system, which is expected to enable Vodafone Spain to reduce its total cost of ownership (TCO), improve operational efficiency, automation and performance and advance the company along its Tech 2025 modernization journey.

“One of the key elements of Vodafone’s Tech 2025 strategy is to ensure infrastructure and applications are reliable and modernized, in order to provide outstanding service to our consumer and enterprise customers,” said a Vodafone Spain spokesperson. “We’re delighted to have expanded our agreement with Amdocs as we look to modernize our CRM platform, and ensure our infrastructure is ready to support the future of exciting, innovative new services in the 5G era.”

“CSPs worldwide are embarking on an accelerated journey to transform their business, prepare for new services and monetization opportunities in the 5G and cloud era, and deliver an enhanced customer experience,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Media, Network and Technology, Amdocs. “We are pleased to continue working alongside Vodafone Spain in its modernization journey.”

About Amdocs

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 27,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 filed on December 14, 2020 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on February 16, 2021 and for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 on May 24, 2021.

