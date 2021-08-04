Gravitas Ventures Selects Amdocs Media’s Vubiquity to Manage their Global End-to-End Media Supply Chain

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vubiquity, part of the Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) Media Division and one of the leading global providers of premium content services and media technology solutions, today announced it was chosen by Gravitas Ventures, a Red Arrow Studios company and a leader in global independent film distribution, as their new media supply chain vendor.



As part of the agreement, Vubiquity and its owned entity Juice Worldwide will provide distribution services, including processing, quality control, workflow management, encoding, authoring and more, supporting Gravitas Ventures' new release movies and entire back catalog of over 2,500 independent titles. These films will be distributed across multiple business models, including subscription, rental, buy (digital and disc), ad-supported and television.

Vubiquity holds relationships with hundreds of content owners and distributors around the globe, bringing the latest content from major studios, leading independents like Gravitas Ventures, library classics and a host of genre-based categories to provide viewers with compelling content choices.

Brendan Gallagher, EVP and General Counsel at Gravitas, said: “We take great pride in embracing new media platforms and being able to connect consumers around the world with compelling independent films and documentaries. Working with Vubiquity and Juice Worldwide, we’re confident we can do just that, ensuring our new releases and extensive library can reach new audiences across a variety of TV, video-on-demand, and physical platforms.”

Darcy Antonellis, Head of Amdocs Media, said: “We are pleased to work with a leader like Gravitas as they continue to deliver a diverse and compelling catalog of new independent producer releases in addition to its deep library. The industry’s continued spend on production reinforces our commitment to support content owner and distributor needs globally.”

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 27,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Gravitas Ventures, a Red Arrow Studios company, is a leading all rights distributor of independent feature films and documentaries. Founded in 2006, Gravitas connects independent filmmakers and producers with distribution opportunities across the globe. Working with talented directors and producers, Gravitas Ventures has distributed thousands of films into over a hundred million homes in North America - over one billion homes worldwide.

Recent releases include Queen Bees, directed by Michael Lembeck; Our Friend, directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite, starring Casey Affleck, Dakota Johnson, and Jason Segel; Vanguard, directed by Stanley Tong and starring Jackie Chan; The Secret: Dare to Dream, directed by Andy Tennant and starring Katie Holmes; End of Sentence, starring Logan Lerman and John Hawkes; Looks that Kill; Tread; Loopers: The Caddie’s Long Walk, narrated by Bill Murray; and Colin Hanks’ All Things Must Pass. For more information, please visit www.gravitasventures.com, and follow @GravitasVOD on Twitter and @gravitasventures on Instagram.

Red Arrow Studios is one of the world’s leading creators and distributors of entertainment content, comprised of an acclaimed network of international production companies and labels in seven territories; world-leading digital studio, Studio71, based in six countries; and global film and TV distributors Red Arrow Studios International and Gravitas Ventures. The group’s significant output includes scripted, non-scripted and formatted content and IP, from TV and film to short-form and branded content, made for an array of global networks and platforms. Red Arrow Studios is part of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, one of Europe's leading media groups. Redarrowstudios.com

