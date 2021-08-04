Adaptive Biotechnologies Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SEATTLE, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (“Adaptive Biotechnologies”) (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.



“We had another strong quarter with 83% revenue growth over prior year,” said Chad Robins, chief executive officer and co-founder of Adaptive Biotechnologies. “I am encouraged by our performance across the business and excited about the emerging data from our immune medicine platform, which we expect to monetize for multiple opportunities in research, diagnostics and drug discovery.”

Recent Highlights

Revenue of $38.5 million for the second quarter 2021, representing an 83% increase from the second quarter 2020

clonoSEQ clinical sequencing volume in the second quarter 2021 grew 75% versus prior year and 15% over the first quarter of 2021

Signed a license agreement with Vaccibody to leverage Adaptive Biotechnologies’ T-cell data to inform the development of a T-cell based SARS-CoV-2 vaccine

Signed an agreement with Moderna to use immunoSEQ T-MAP COVID to measure the T-cell response to their second generation COVID vaccine and their Zika vaccine

Published case control data in Lyme disease and completing enrollment in ImmuneSense study to enable T-Detect Lyme offering in our CLIA certified lab around year end

Advanced T-Detect pipeline in autoimmune diseases including Crohn’s and Ulcerative Colitis for IBD differential diagnosis, and generated new early signal in Multiple Sclerosis

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue was $38.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, representing an 83% increase from the second quarter in the prior year. Sequencing revenue was $18.6 million for the quarter, representing a 132% increase from the second quarter in the prior year. Development revenue was $20.0 million for the quarter, representing a 53% increase from the second quarter in the prior year.

Operating expenses were $88.3 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $57.9 million in the second quarter of the prior year, representing an increase of 53%.

Net loss was $49.3 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $33.5 million for the same period in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was a loss of $35.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to a loss of $28.5 million for the second quarter of the prior year.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $689.5 million as of June 30, 2021.

2021 Financial Guidance

Adaptive Biotechnologies expects full year 2021 revenue to be in the range of $148 million to $155 million, representing 54% growth at the mid-point of the range over full year 2020 revenue. This compares to Adaptive Biotechnologies’ previous outlook of $145 million to $155 million.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies (“we” or “our”) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. We believe the adaptive immune system is nature’s most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Our proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed to develop products in life sciences research, clinical diagnostics and drug discovery. We have three commercial products and a robust clinical pipeline to diagnose, monitor and enable the treatment of diseases such as cancer, autoimmune conditions and infectious diseases. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations and unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets, which are prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), this press release also includes references to Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss adjusted for interest and other income, net, income tax benefit (expense), depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation expenses. We have provided a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA at the end of this press release.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the financial performance of our business and the effectiveness of our business strategies. We present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry and it facilitates comparisons on a consistent basis across reporting periods. Further, we believe it is helpful in highlighting trends in our operating results because it excludes items that are not indicative of our core operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. We may in the future incur expenses similar to the adjustments in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. In particular, we expect to incur meaningful share-based compensation expense in the future. Other limitations include that Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect:

all expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

changes in our working capital needs;

income tax benefit (expense), which may be a necessary element of our costs and ability to operate;

the costs of replacing the assets being depreciated and amortized, which will often have to be replaced in the future;

the non-cash component of employee compensation expense; and

the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters we consider not to be reflective, on a recurring basis, of our ongoing operations.

In addition, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries.

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Sequencing revenue $ 18,555 $ 7,985 $ 33,729 $ 17,454 Development revenue 19,950 13,003 43,218 24,444 Total revenue 38,505 20,988 76,947 41,898 Operating expenses Cost of revenue 10,765 4,912 20,756 10,255 Research and development 37,800 25,992 71,572 49,927 Sales and marketing 23,216 14,332 43,820 28,339 General and administrative 16,066 12,238 31,002 24,059 Amortization of intangible assets 423 423 842 847 Total operating expenses 88,270 57,897 167,992 113,427 Loss from operations (49,765 ) (36,909 ) (91,045 ) (71,529 ) Interest and other income, net 464 1,893 1,102 4,787 Income tax benefit — 1,481 — 1,804 Net loss $ (49,301 ) $ (33,535 ) $ (89,943 ) $ (64,938 ) Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted $ (0.35 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (0.51 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted 140,359,317 127,383,582 139,667,380 126,720,986





Adaptive Biotechnologies

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 184,186 $ 123,436 Short-term marketable securities (amortized cost of $413,965 and $564,036, respectively) 414,227 564,833 Accounts receivable, net 14,174 10,047 Inventory 18,612 14,063 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,530 14,535 Total current assets 643,729 726,914 Long-term assets Property and equipment, net 75,235 39,692 Operating lease right-of-use assets 92,067 99,350 Long-term marketable securities (amortized cost of $91,177 and $118,429, respectively) 91,131 118,525 Restricted cash 2,138 2,138 Intangible assets, net 9,383 10,225 Goodwill 118,972 118,972 Other assets 719 598 Total assets $ 1,033,374 $ 1,116,414 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 6,093 $ 3,237 Accrued liabilities 13,539 13,162 Accrued compensation and benefits 8,630 11,950 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,833 3,529 Current portion of deferred revenue 83,553 73,319 Total current liabilities 116,648 105,197 Long-term liabilities Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 103,774 104,333 Deferred revenue, less current portion 119,642 163,618 Total liabilities 340,064 373,148 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock: $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Common stock: $0.0001 par value, 340,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 140,663,755 and 137,646,896 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 14 14 Additional paid-in capital 1,294,506 1,253,971 Accumulated other comprehensive gain 216 893 Accumulated deficit (601,555 ) (511,612 ) Total Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shareholders’ equity 693,181 743,266 Noncontrolling interest 129 — Total shareholders’ equity 693,310 743,266 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,033,374 $ 1,116,414

Adjusted EBITDA

The following table sets forth a reconciliation between our Adjusted EBITDA and our net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for each of the periods presented (in thousands, unaudited):