Leslie’s, Inc. Announces Record Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021; Raises Full Year Outlook

Third quarter sales of $596.5 million compared to $479.9 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 24.3%; comparable sales growth of 23.9% on a reported basis and 19.4% on a shifted basis as a result of the 53 rd week in fiscal 2020



Net income of $118.8 million compared to $71.9 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 65.2%; Adjusted net income of $124.4 million compared to $73.7 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 68.8%

Adjusted EBITDA of $179.3 million compared to $119.8 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 49.7%

Diluted net income per share of $0.61 compared to $0.46 in the prior year quarter. Adjusted diluted net income per share of $0.64 compared to $0.47 in the prior year quarter.

Raises fiscal 2021 sales outlook to $1,315 million, Adjusted EBITDA to $265 million, and Adjusted diluted net income per share to $0.83 at the midpoint of the ranges.



PHOENIX, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leslie's, Inc. ("Leslie's" or the “Company”; NASDAQ: LESL), the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Mike Egeck, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We delivered a record third quarter marking the largest sales, gross profit, and EBITDA quarter in our history. These results reflect the great efforts and contributions of all of our associates and vendor partners who navigated constrained supply chains to meet elevated consumer demand. This financial performance also demonstrates continued strong execution against our strategic initiatives. As we look ahead, we remain encouraged by consumer demand and the momentum we are seeing across our growth initiatives, both of which position us well for the remainder of the year and beyond.”

For the Thirteen Weeks Ended July 3, 2021 Highlights

Sales increased to $596.5 million compared to $479.9 million in the prior year period, an increase of $116.6 million or 24.3%. Comparable sales on a reported basis increased 23.9% compared to the prior year period. On a shifted basis, using a realigned period in 2020 for comparability given the 53 rd week in fiscal 2020, comparable sales increased 19.4%.

week in fiscal 2020, comparable sales increased 19.4%. Gross profit increased to $283.7 million compared to $210.8 million in the prior year period, an increase of $72.9 or 34.6%, and gross margin was 47.6% compared to 43.9% in the prior year period, an increase of 364 basis points.

SG&A increased to $117.3 million compared to $99.2 million in the prior year period, an increase of $18.1 million or 18.2%, driven by the increase in overall sales and continued investments to support Company growth. SG&A as a percentage of sales was 19.7% compared to 20.7% in the prior year period, a decrease of 101 basis points.

Operating income was $166.4 million compared to $111.6 million in the prior year period.

Net income increased to $118.8 million compared to $71.9 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted net income increased to $124.4 million compared to $73.7 million in the prior year period, an increase of $50.7 million or 68.8%.

Diluted net income per share increased to $0.61 compared to $0.46 in the prior year period. Adjusted diluted net income per share increased to $0.64 compared to $0.47 in the prior year period, an increase of $0.17 per share or 36.2%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $179.3 million compared to $119.8 million in the prior year period, an increase of $59.5 million or 49.7%. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales was 30.1% compared to 25.0% in the prior year period, an increase of 510 basis points.

For the Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended July 3, 2021 Highlights

Sales increased to $934.0 million compared to $729.3 million in the prior year period, an increase of $204.7 million or 28.1%. Comparable sales on a reported basis increased 27.2% for the same period of fiscal 2021 compared to the same period of fiscal 2020. On a shifted basis, using a realigned period in 2020 for comparability given the 53 rd week in fiscal 2020, comparable sales increased 23.4%.

week in fiscal 2020, comparable sales increased 23.4%. Gross profit increased to $407.1 million compared to $291.8 million in the prior year period, an increase of $115.3 million or 39.5%, and gross margin was 43.6% compared to 40.0% in the prior year period, an increase of 358 basis points.

SG&A increased to $265.1 million compared to $214.9 million in the prior year period, an increase of $50.2 million or 23.4%. SG&A as a percentage of sales was 28.4% compared to 29.5% for the same period of fiscal 2020, a decrease of 109 basis points.

Operating income was $142.0 million compared to $76.8 million in the prior year period.

Net income increased to $82.1 million compared to $15.9 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted net income increased to $111.0 million compared to $20.7 million in the prior year period, an increase of $90.3 million.

Diluted net income per share increased to $0.43 compared to $0.10 in the prior year period. Adjusted diluted net income per share increased to $0.59 compared to $0.13 for the prior year period, an increase of $0.46 per share

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $188.6 million compared to $102.7 million in the prior year period, an increase of $85.9 million or 83.6%. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales was 20.2% compared to 14.1% for the prior year period, an increase of 611 basis points.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $309.1 million at the end of the third quarter fiscal 2021 compared to cash and cash equivalents of $148.9 million at the end of the prior year period. There were no borrowings under our revolver as of July 3, 2021 or June 27, 2020.

Inventories totaled $224.5 million at the end of the third quarter fiscal 2021 compared to $181.1 million at end of the same period of fiscal 2020. The Company continues to invest in inventory to meet heightened consumer demand.

Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $118.4 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 compared to $85.9 million for the same period of fiscal 2020.

Capital expenditures totaled $17.8 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 compared to $15.5 million for the same period of fiscal 2020.

Fiscal 2021 Outlook

The Company raised guidance for the full year fiscal 2021, a 52-week year. Fiscal 2020 included a 53rd week, which added approximately $18 million in sales, $1.5 million in net income, and $3.0 million in Adjusted EBITDA.

Current Outlook Prior Outlook Sales $1,305 to $1,325 million $1,280 to $1,300 million Net income $125 to $130 million $115 to $125 million Adjusted net income $155 to $160 million $145 to $155 million Adjusted EBITDA $260 to $270 million $245 to $255 million Adjusted net income per share $0.80 to $0.85 $0.75 to $0.80 Diluted share count 192 million 193 million

About Leslie's

Founded in 1963, Leslie's is the largest direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional, and commercial consumers. Leslie's markets its products through more than 940 physical locations and multiple digital platforms. The company employs more than 5,000 associates, pool and spa care experts, and certified technicians who are passionate about empowering consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Operating Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and other operating measures, including comparable sales growth and Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted net income per share, to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, and to compare its performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. These non-GAAP financial measures and other operating measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the Company’s results as reported under GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures and other operating measures are not calculated in the same manner by all companies, and accordingly, are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for performance relative to other companies.

Comparable Sales Growth

We measure comparable sales growth as the increase or decrease in sales recorded by the comparable base in any reporting period, compared to sales recorded by the comparable base in the prior reporting period. The comparable base includes sales through our locations and through our e-commerce websites and third-party marketplaces. Comparable sales growth is a key measure used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is also frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry, when considered alongside other GAAP measures.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest (including amortization of debt costs), taxes, depreciation, amortization, loss (gain) on disposition of assets, management fees, equity-based compensation expense, mark-to-market on interest rate cap, and other non-recurring, non-cash or discrete items. Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP but is used by some investors to determine a company’s ability to service or incur indebtedness. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an indicator of a company’s operating performance in isolation from, or as a substitute for, net income, cash flows from operations or cash flow data, all of which are prepared in accordance with GAAP. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA solely as supplemental disclosure because we believe it allows for a more complete analysis of results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to represent, and should not be considered more meaningful than, or as an alternative to, measures of operating performance as determined in accordance with GAAP. In the future, we may incur expenses or charges such as those included in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these items.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Share

Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share are additional key measures used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance. Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share are also frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry, when considered alongside other GAAP measures.

Adjusted net income is defined as net income adjusted to exclude loss (gain) on disposition of assets, management fees, equity-based compensation expense, mark-to-market on interest rate cap, and other non-recurring, non-cash or discrete items. Adjusted diluted net income per share is defined as Adjusted net income divided by the diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations or financial condition, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including, among others:

our ability to execute on our growth strategies;

our ability to maintain favorable relationships with suppliers and manufacturers;

competition from mass merchants and specialty retailers;

impacts on our business from the sensitivity of our business to weather conditions, changes in the economy, and the housing market;

our ability to implement technology initiatives that deliver the anticipated benefits, without disrupting our operations;

regulatory changes and development affecting our current and future products;

our ability to obtain additional capital to finance operations;

commodity price inflation and deflation;

impacts on our business from the COVID-19 pandemic;

impacts on our business from cyber and other security threats or disruptions; and

other risks and uncertainties, including those listed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 3, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended January 2, 2021, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 3, 2021 and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We have based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and operating results. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors described above. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The results, events, and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results, events, or circumstances could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

In addition, statements that “we believe” and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject based on information available to us as of the date of this press release. And while we believe that information provides a reasonable basis for these statements, that information may be limited or incomplete. Our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on these statements.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on events or circumstances as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

July 3, 2021

June 27, 2020

July 3, 2021

June 27, 2020

Sales $ 596,543 $ 479,929 $ 933,991 $ 729,285 Cost of merchandise and services sold 312,845 269,160 526,895 437,526 Gross profit 283,698 210,769 407,096 291,759 Selling, general and administrative expenses 117,264 99,165 265,127 214,933 Operating income 166,434 111,604 141,969 76,826 Other expense: Interest expense 7,399 19,472 27,041 64,597 Loss on debt extinguishment — — 9,169 — Other expenses, net 861 585 1,917 910 Total other expense 8,260 20,057 38,127 65,507 Income before taxes 158,174 91,547 103,842 11,319 Income tax expense (benefit) 39,372 19,613 21,749 (4,602 ) Net income $ 118,802 $ 71,934 $ 82,093 $ 15,921 Net income per share Basic $ 0.63 $ 0.46 $ 0.45 $ 0.10 Diluted $ 0.61 $ 0.46 $ 0.43 $ 0.10 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 188,264 156,500 184,021 156,500 Diluted 194,200 156,500 189,603 156,500

Other Financial Data (1)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020

July 3, 2021

June 27, 2020

Adjusted EBITDA $ 179,346 $ 119,800 $ 188,631 $ 102,714 Adjusted net income $ 124,364 $ 73,737 $ 110,964 $ 20,667 Adjusted net income per share - Basic $ 0.66 $ 0.47 $ 0.60 $ 0.13 Adjusted net income per share - Diluted $ 0.64 $ 0.47 $ 0.59 $ 0.13

(1) See section titled “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation”.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) July 3, 2021

October 3, 2020

June 27, 2020

Assets (Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 309,077 $ 157,072 $ 148,901 Accounts and other receivables, net 47,848 31,481 35,854 Inventories 224,526 148,966 181,108 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,615 34,614 24,539 Total current assets 610,066 372,133 390,402 Property and equipment, net 66,363 66,391 69,254 Operating lease right-of-use assets 169,001 177,655 191,343 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 127,740 121,186 121,711 Deferred tax assets 6,386 6,583 — Other assets 18,238 2,490 1,193 Total assets $ 997,794 $ 746,438 $ 773,903 Liabilities and stockholders’ deficit Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 155,525 $ 92,372 $ 133,090 Accrued expenses 117,888 101,167 112,628 Operating lease liabilities 53,700 54,459 63,606 Income taxes payable 18,906 1,857 — Current portion of long-term debt 8,100 8,341 8,341 Total current liabilities 354,119 258,196 317,665 Deferred tax liabilities — — 782 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 118,941 130,234 142,307 Long-term debt, net 787,731 1,179,550 1,182,780 Other long-term liabilities 2,729 5,457 1 Total liabilities 1,263,520 1,573,437 1,643,535 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ deficit Common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized

and 189,284,566 issued and outstanding as of July 3, 2021 and

156,500,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of

October 3, 2020 and June 27, 2020, respectively. 189 157 157 Additional paid in capital (deficit) 201,085 (278,063 ) (278,056 ) Retained deficit (467,000 ) (549,093 ) (591,733 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (265,726 ) (826,999 ) (869,632 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 997,794 $ 746,438 $ 773,903





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited) Nine Months Ended July 3, 2021

June 27, 2020

Operating Activities Net income $ 82,093 $ 15,921 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 19,205 20,462 Equity-based compensation 20,591 1,792 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts 1,551 2,548 Provision for doubtful accounts 134 368 Deferred income taxes 197 (457 ) (Gain) loss on disposition of assets (1,668 ) 486 Loss on debt extinguishment 9,169 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts and other receivables (16,501 ) (16,194 ) Inventories (74,401 ) (30,380 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,289 (2,993 ) Other assets (15,696 ) 227 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 73,761 86,283 Income taxes payable 17,049 (6,713 ) Operating lease assets and liabilities, net (3,397 ) 14,571 Net cash provided by operating activities 118,376 85,921 Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (17,799 ) (15,483 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (6,806 ) (6,188 ) Proceeds from disposition of fixed assets 2,429 7 Net cash used in investing activities (22,176 ) (21,664 ) Financing Activities Borrowings on revolving commitment — 238,750 Payments on revolving commitment — (238,750 ) Repayment of long term debt (394,110 ) (6,255 ) Issuance of long term debt 907 — Payment of deferred financing costs (9,579 ) — Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon initial public offering, net 458,587 — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 55,805 (6,255 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 152,005 58,002 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 157,072 90,899 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 309,077 $ 148,901 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Payments for: Interest $ 29,549 $ 68,599 Income taxes $ 4,503 $ 2,832





GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(amounts in thousands except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

July 3, 2021

June 27, 2020

July 3, 2021

June 27, 2020

Net income $ 118,802 $ 71,934 $ 82,093 $ 15,921 Interest expense 7,399 19,472 27,041 64,597 Income tax expense 39,372 19,613 21,749 (4,602 ) Depreciation and amortization expenses(a) 6,347 6,374 19,205 20,462 Loss (gain) on disposition of fixed assets(b) 85 16 (1,668 ) 486 Management fee(c) — 1,209 382 3,148 Equity-based compensation expense(d) 6,480 597 20,591 1,792 Mark-to-market on interest rate cap(e) — — — 22 Loss on debt extinguishment(f) — — 9,169 — Costs related to equity offerings(g) 778 — 9,986 — Other(h) 83 585 83 888 Adjusted EBITDA $ 179,346 $ 119,800 $ 188,631 $ 102,714 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 3, 2021

June 27, 2020

July 3, 2021

June 27, 2020

Net income $ 118,802 $ 71,934 $ 82,093 $ 15,921 Loss (gain) on disposition of fixed assets(b) 85 16 (1,668 ) 486 Management fee(c) — 1,209 382 3,148 Equity-based compensation expense(d) 6,480 597 20,591 1,792 Mark-to-market on interest rate cap(e) — — — 22 Loss on debt extinguishment(f) — — 9,169 — Costs related to equity offerings(g) 778 — 9,986 — Other(h) 83 585 83 888 Tax effects of these adjustments(i) (1,864 ) (604 ) (9,672 ) (1,590 ) Adjusted net income $ 124,364 $ 73,737 $ 110,964 $ 20,667 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 3, 2021

June 27, 2020

July 3, 2021

June 27, 2020

Adjusted net income per share - basic $ 0.66 $ 0.47 $ 0.60 $ 0.13 Adjusted net income per share - diluted $ 0.64 $ 0.47 $ 0.59 $ 0.13 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 188,264 156,500 184,021 156,500 Diluted 194,200 156,500 189,603 156,500



