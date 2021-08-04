10x Genomics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.



Recent Highlights

Revenue was $115.8 million for the second quarter, representing a 170% increase over the corresponding period of 2020 and a 9% increase compared to the first quarter of 2021

Launched Chromium X, a next-generation instrument and platform for single cell analysis enabling million cell experiments and accelerating discoveries in areas including drug and CRISPR screens, large-scale translational studies, cell mapping, antibody discovery and biomarker identification

Began shipping Visium Spatial Gene Expression for FFPE, a new assay that gives researchers access to whole transcriptome spatial profiling of preserved tissue blocks enabling for the first time unbiased discovery in FFPE samples

Entered into a global settlement and cross-license agreement with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. resolving all outstanding litigation underscoring the value of 10x Genomics' innovation and strong patent portfolio

"We continued our track record of execution during the second quarter, delivering on major strategic objectives while also delivering on our commercial plans and R&D pipeline," said Serge Saxonov, Co-founder and CEO of 10x Genomics. "Single cell and spatial analyses represent the future of biology. We will continue to build on our progress and momentum in bringing these technologies to more and more researchers around the world."

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue was $115.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, a 170% increase from $42.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. This increase was primarily the result of increased consumables revenue driven by growth in the instrument installed base and decreased impact of the pandemic on customer operations.

Gross margin was 96% for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to 77% for the corresponding prior year period. The increase in gross margin was driven primarily by a one-time reversal of $14.7 million of accrued royalties related to the settlement of ongoing litigation with Bio-Rad.

Operating expenses were $121.3 million for the second quarter of 2021, a 68% increase from $72.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Drivers of the increase in operating expenses this quarter include increased personnel expenses, including stock-based compensation, and increased expenses related to materials, facilities and technology to support operational expansion.

Operating loss was $10.3 million for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to $39.4 million for the corresponding prior year period. This includes $26.9 million of stock-based compensation for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to $13.9 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Net loss was $11.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to a net loss of $40.2 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents were $622.0 million as of June 30, 2021.

2021 Financial Guidance

10x Genomics is maintaining its previously announced full year 2021 revenue guidance of $480 million to $500 million, representing 61% to 67% growth over full year 2020 revenue.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to interrogate, understand and master biology to advance human health. The company’s integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. 10x Genomics products have been adopted by researchers around the world including in all of the top 100 global research institutions as ranked by Nature in 2020 based on publications and all of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies by 2020 research and development spend, and have been cited in over 2,800 research papers on discoveries ranging from oncology to immunology and neuroscience. The company’s patent portfolio comprises more than 1,150 issued patents and patent applications.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “might," "will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding 10x Genomics, Inc.’s expectations regarding the company’s business operations, financial performance and results of operations as well as the company’s ability to meet its anticipated cash needs for the foreseeable future. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors, including the potential impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Other risks and uncertainties that could affect 10x Genomics, Inc.’s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in the documents 10x Genomics, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Although 10x Genomics, Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot provide any assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct nor can it guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. These forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments 10x Genomics may make. Further, as the COVID-19 pandemic is unprecedented and continuously evolving, such forward-looking statements may not accurately or fully reflect the potential impact that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on the business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of 10x Genomics, Inc. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to 10x Genomics, Inc. as of the date hereof, and 10x Genomics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing 10x Genomics, Inc.’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

10x Genomics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 115,842 $ 42,905 $ 221,663 $ 114,810 Cost of revenue (1) 4,915 10,052 21,975 25,160 Gross profit 110,927 32,853 199,688 89,650 Operating expenses: Research and development (1) 53,402 27,535 95,285 53,527 Selling, general and administrative (1) 68,703 44,416 125,607 94,803 Accrued contingent liabilities (850 ) 322 (660 ) 624 Total operating expenses 121,255 72,273 220,232 148,954 Loss from operations (10,328 ) (39,420 ) (20,544 ) (59,304 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 58 125 108 1,443 Interest expense (209 ) (306 ) (430 ) (968 ) Other income (expense), net 521 (144 ) (208 ) (240 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — (1,521 ) Total other income (expense) 370 (325 ) (530 ) (1,286 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (9,958 ) (39,745 ) (21,074 ) (60,590 ) Provision for income taxes 1,094 422 1,529 720 Net loss $ (11,052 ) $ (40,167 ) $ (22,603 ) $ (61,310 ) Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation adjustment 10 355 108 360 Comprehensive loss $ (11,042 ) $ (39,812 ) $ (22,495 ) $ (60,950 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.63 ) Weighted-average shares of common stock used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 109,866,294 98,978,283 109,293,342 97,903,687

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:





Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of revenue $ 841 $ 463 $ 1,305 $ 710 Research and development 12,140 6,044 18,936 8,931 Selling, general and administrative 13,951 7,348 22,867 10,932 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 26,932 $ 13,855 $ 43,108 $ 20,573





10x Genomics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 621,958 $ 663,603 Restricted cash 18,151 16,567 Accounts receivable, net 59,680 51,208 Inventory 44,087 29,959 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,298 13,029 Total current assets 757,174 774,366 Property and equipment, net 122,329 72,840 Restricted cash 8,599 8,474 Operating lease right-of-use assets 54,125 46,983 Goodwill 4,511 — Other non-current assets 30,841 26,678 Total assets $ 977,579 $ 929,341 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accrued contingent liabilities $ 29,496 $ 44,173 Accounts payable 16,181 4,709 Accrued compensation and related benefits 21,113 15,383 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 36,157 43,453 Deferred revenue 5,274 4,472 Operating lease liabilities 4,905 5,936 Total current liabilities 113,126 118,126 Accrued license fee, noncurrent 5,814 11,171 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 65,917 57,042 Other noncurrent liabilities 8,136 3,930 Total liabilities 192,993 190,269 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 1,612,227 1,544,218 Accumulated deficit (827,701 ) (805,098 ) Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) 58 (50 ) Total stockholders’ equity 784,586 739,072 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 977,579 $ 929,341



